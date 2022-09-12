‘Sister Wives’: Kody’s Greatest Fear Regarding His Divorce From Christine Confuses Fans

On the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown tells her husband, Kody Brown, about her plan to leave him and move to Utah. While Kody was concerned about losing touch with his 11-year-old daughter, Truely Brown, it’s not what he fears the most. Fans were shocked and confused by what Kody fears most in his divorce from Christine.

Christine reveals her plans to move to Utah with Truely

In the September 11 episode of Sister Wives, Christine reveals to Kody her plans to move back to Utah after their divorce. She says, “I need to move back to Utah where I’m surrounded with people that wanna spend time with me.”

“We have children together, Christine. I have to be in their lives,” Kody argues. He feels as though Christine is taking Truely away from him. “Alright, we’re not lovers anymore, but our family is still a family. how do we do that?” Kody asks Christine.

However, Christine has her mind made up and she’s not staying in Flagstaff. Kody tells her to “grow up” and just stay for the sake of Truely. He even gives his blessing for her to marry someone else and bring them to Flagstaff if it means they can continue to be a family. He said, “You don’t break up the family with what you’re trying to do.”

Kody reveals his greatest fear in divorce from Christine

In the episode, Kody admits his greatest concern regarding divorcing Christine. “This is what I’m afraid of. You take Truely and you go to Utah. The most polygamy-unfriendly state in the union. You get a boyfriend who wants some of our money. And between you, your boyfriend, and the state of Utah, I lose any access to Truely and all my money,” Kody tells Christine.

“I’ve seen it happen to many, many people,” Kody concludes. “So that’s your biggest fear?” a confused Christine asks. “Utah. A greedy boyfriend. A user. A greedy new husband,” Kody confirms.

The Sister Wives star, Kody, then asks Christine to promise that she wouldn’t let that happen to their family. She promises him, but still looks dumbfounded by his response.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are shocked by Kody’s greatest fear

Many Sister Wives fans were confused by Kody’s strange fears. The fans went to Reddit with their theories as to why Kody told her that. One fan wrote, “That was a disgusting attempt to belittle her and be scared of dating. I hope she finds someone who will treat her with the love and respect she deserves.”

However, some fans believe that it was a lame attempt at keeping his money. “He’s worried about losing income. And Christine potentially making more on her own. I think money is all he sees,” another fan commented. “He is worried about having to pay child support,” yet another fan agreed.

Whatever the reasons were for Kody to tell Christine about his greatest fear, it seemed strange. Perhaps fans will find out more next week on Sister Wives.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

