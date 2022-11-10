‘Sister Wives’: Leon Brown Claps Back at Critics Who Ask if They’re Pregnant

Sister Wives is a TLC reality show that follows the Brown family, a family that believes in the practice of polygamy. The show is on its seventeenth season and has let the audience watch their children grow and become individuals, most rejecting the idea of polygamy for their own lives. The show has also featured the journey of self-discovery for the Browns’ LGBTQ children, including Leon Brown, the only child of Kody and Meri.

Leon Brown came out as transgender on Instagram

Leon Brown used their platform on Instagram to recently reveal their true self. It was a post on June 28, according to NBC News, where Brown announced that they were transgender, preferring to be called either Leon or Leo and to be referred to with they/them pronouns.

In their post, they said, “Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s— figured out in order for me to share myself with the world. So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s— figured out, to let you know that i am trans.”

It was in Season 11 of Sister Wives that Brown sat their parents down and came out as gay, but in their post, they continue to explain that it went far beyond sexual orientation: “i remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”

Brown had a swift response to rumors swirling around another of their Instagram posts

(L to R) Meri, Janell, Kody, Christine, and Robyn Brown during a ‘Sister Wives’ panel | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In an October 13 Instagram post, Leon Brown posted a photo of them with their partner, Audrey Kriss, embracing in front of the bathroom mirror. While the intention of the photo was simply a snapshot of the couple’s life together, many fans jumped onto the idea that Brown may be pregnant.

However, Brown quickly pointed out that it isn’t anyone’s place to speculate on whether someone is pregnant after fielding the question from multiple comments. In an Instagram story, Brown responded by saying, “psa. people can be fat without being pregnant. asking people if they are pregnant is f***ed up. grow up if you think that is an appropriate question to ask someone you don’t know. this fat body has kept me alive for longer than I thought it would. gtfo if you’re gonna be fatphobic or transphobic. literally bye.”

According to a Reddit post discussing this topic, many people agree with Brown, citing their own experiences with being asked that question, and many coming up with clever responses to make sure that the person asking would get the hint not to ask that question again. One user suggested: “I’m actually honest. I look at them with the saddest eyes I can muster and say: ‘I’m actually infertile, so no. I’m not.’ The looks on their faces! It’s great. I’m hoping that they learn to keep their mouths shut in the future.”

Leon isn’t the only Brown sibling that identifies as LGBTQ

With 18 children in the Brown family, Leon wasn’t the only child to come out as part of the LGBTQ community. Leon’s younger sister Gwendlyn has also been open about identifying as LGBTQ and even talked about it on the current season of Sister Wives.

“I’m bisexual,” she said during a YouTube interview for the show, “I’m not only attracted to women I’m also attracted to men.” Gwendlyn has been as open about her sexuality as her sibling, both on the show and online.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown