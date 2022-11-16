‘Sister Wives’ Memoir: Robyn Brown Manifested Fame and Fortune Before She Met Kody

In the Sister Wives memoir Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Robyn Brown reveals that she had manifested fame and money for her future years before she met Kody Brown. This quote from the Sister Wives memoir has fans wondering if Robyn married Kody for the plural family or the TV show.

Robyn Brown said she manifested fame and fortune

In June 1999, 21-year-old Robyn married her first husband, David Jessop. During their 8-year-long marriage, they had three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna. After Robyn divorced David, she did some self-reflection and wrote a list of what she wanted for her future. Interestingly, the single mother of three wanted more than just a husband; she also wanted fame and fortune.

“Several years before I married Kody, when I was at an absolute low point in my life, I made a life list of all the things I wanted to accomplish. Since things were going so badly for me at that time, I allowed myself to dream as big as possible. Here’s what was on my list; change the world, meet Oprah, write a bestseller, own a business. I look back on that now and think, be careful what you wish for because you might get it — and then it may be something you don’t want. I can never underestimate the positive impact of Sister Wives, but there are days when I wake up and say to myself, “I don’t want to do this anymore. I want everything to go back to normal.'” Robyn Brown

All of Robyn’s dreams have come true thanks to ‘Sister Wives’

Robyn and Kody started courting in 2010 when the family was filming their first season of Sister Wives for TLC. The show has opened up incredible opportunities for the family. Meri wrote about some of the experiences she got to have as the show’s popularity grew.

“Doing the show has allowed us to see some amazing cities and meet amazing people, all while causing us some of the worst stress we’ve ever had. We’ve visited Times Square, Hollywood, and Chicago. We’ve met Ellen and Rosie, and the four oldest kids even got to meet Oprah with us. 1 was so excited when I had the opportunity to introduce myself to Matthew McConaughey, only to have Robyn and Christine ruin the moment by acting like giddy fourteen-year-olds around him! I’ve been a huge fan of Matthew’s for years.” Meri Brown

‘Sister Wives’ fans question Robyn’s intentions for marrying Kody

With all of Robyn’s dreams coming true thanks to Sister Wives, some fans believe that money and fame could have motivated her to join the family. As long-time watchers of the show know, Robyn claims to have had many suitors before Kody that were offering her monogamy, but she was adamant that she wanted plural marriage.

However, there was no Sister Wives TV show before Robyn’s courtship. So did she decide to join because she found out there was a show happening? One fan believes it’s simply that there was an opportunity for money, so Robyn took it. They wrote (via Reddit), “I think that Robyn was in a desperate place after her divorce with 3 small kids to take care of. She saw an opportunity and took it.”

There is no telling if Robyn’s true motivation for marrying Kody was for love or for the opportunity it brought. We do know that Robyn hasn’t had to work since she was brought into the family, has consistently had a nanny, and now shares a $900,000 home with Kody. It’s safe to say Robyn achieved her dreams with the help of Sister Wives.

