‘Sister Wives’: Meri Is ‘Angry’ at Christine for Breaking Up the Family With Separation From Kody

In a preview for the upcoming October 2nd episode of Sister Wives Season 17 episode, Christine Brown finally breaks the news to her sister wives about her decision to separate from Kody Brown. Meri Brown is “angry” at Christine for breaking up the family and admits that she can no longer call her a sister wife.

Christine breaks the separation news to her sister wives

In the clip for the upcoming Sister Wives episode (via Us Weekly), Christine can finally come clean to her sister wives, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown, about her decision to leave Kody. After weeks of waiting for the right timing, Christine tells her sister wives about her decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody and move back to Utah with her daughter, Truely.

After 27 years of marriage, Christine is ready to move on. In the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Christine revealed that the hardest part of divorcing Kody is how long it’s taking her to move on. She’s more than excited to begin her new life in Utah, separate from the rest of the family.

Meri is ‘angry’ at Christine for breaking up the family

Of course, the news of Christine’s departure from the family surprises her sister wives. Janelle is heartbroken because Christine has been a big part of her life as Kody.

And as a divorcee, Robyn is concerned about Christine understanding the severity of her decision to leave Kody and how it will affect their children. But it seems that Kody’s first wife, Meri takes the news the hardest.

Janelle asks Christine, “How do you unravel something that’s been together this long?” She answered, “There isn’t an unraveling. It’s just going to look different.” Meri disagrees, “It’s not that easy, Christine. It doesn’t just look different.”

To the cameras, Meri admits how frustrated she is with Christine’s decision to leave Kody. “I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with this situation. It makes me angry.”

Meri doesn’t consider Christine a sister wife anymore

In the clip, Meri struggles with the idea of Christine’s separation and what it means for the family’s future. After 27 years of being sister wives, Meri decides that Christine’s decision to leave means she also goes the sisterhood provided by plural marriage.

“From my perspective, and maybe this is because I’m a very black and white personality if women are not married to the same man. You’re not a sister wife anymore,” Meri tells the camera.

Meri admits that she can’t tell what the future holds for Christine and her relationship. “At this point, I have no idea what this all means. I can’t project myself into the future right this second and even try to imagine what’s going to happen or what it’s going to look like,” she says to the camera.

Now that Christine has told her sister wives about her decision, she can finally start moving forward with her new life in Utah.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

