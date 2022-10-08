‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Claims to Be ‘Hurt’ by Kody Brown’s Suggestion She Moves to Utah

A lot has changed in Meri Brown’s life in the last year. Her mother died, her relationship with Kody Brown continued to deteriorate and her sister wife, Christine Brown, opted to leave the family and move away from Flagstaff, Arizona. While Meri Brown claims to be well aware of where she stands with Kody, the small business owner admitted to feeling “hurt” by Kody’s suggestion that she move to Utah full-time to run her bed and breakfast following the death of Bonnie Ahlstrom in a recent clip.

Kody Brown suggested his first wife move to Parowan, Utah, full-time following Bonnie Ahlstrom’s death

In the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Meri grapples with what to do about her bed and breakfast. The inn, which Meri purchased in 2017, had been largely cared for by her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. Following Bonnie’s sudden death, Meri shuttered the property briefly to figure out what to do next.

In a clip obtained by People, Meri and the family discussed her plans moving forward. More specifically, the family openly discussed Kody’s suggestion that Meri move to Utah full-time to run the property. In the clip, Meri revealed just how painful that suggestion was.

Meri Brown admits Kody Brown’s suggestion hurt her

In the clip, Meri Brown admitted that Kody’s suggestion was hurtful. The small business owner claimed she hadn’t even thought about leaving Flagstaff to move into the inn full-time. In the exclusive clip, Meri admitted that it didn’t make “sense” because she was there at the “start of the family.”

Meri’s shock at Kody’s suggestion wasn’t unique. Each of her sister wives was similarly confused by the proposal. Robyn Brown claimed that it was something that “didn’t need to be said” before she slipped into defending Kody. Both Janelle Brown and Christine Brown admitted that Meri had made herself clear that she had no intention of ever living at the property years earlier. They were both confused by Kody’s assumption because of how adamant Meri had been in the past.

Kody’s suggestion proves once and for all that he’s done with Meri Brown

While there is a lot wrong with Kody Brown and his behavior, even his most ardent critics can’t suggest he’s been anything but honest about his feelings, or lack thereof, for Meri. Following her famed catfishing scandal, the couple claimed they were working on their marriage. Later, Kody revealed that he was done and wasn’t interested in a romantic relationship with Meri ever again. They have been mostly estranged for years.

Over the years, Kody has proven that he doesn’t want to be married to Meri. She, however, refuses to get the message. Kody’s suggestion that she move to Utah, despite his adamant distaste for the idea of Christine Brown moving to Utah, should be proof enough. Still, Meri stays. While Kody’s words could be hurtful, it’s hardly surprising. After all, it is not the first time he has made it clear that his marriage to Meri is over in his mind.

