'Sister Wives' fans are dying to see one of Kody Brown's former wives pen a tell-all book, based on a recent Instagram post, Meri Brown might be the one to do it.

Meri Brown is making changes. The mother of one spent years trying to keep her estranged marriage intact for the sake of the Brown family’s show, Sister Wives. Now that everything is out in the open, Meri seems free to move on, and she’s doing just that. The Utah resident is changing the game. In a recent Instagram post, Meri Brown showed off a fresh haircut and hinted there is more to her fresh cut than a new look.

Meri Brown debuts a new look and hints at a big change

Meri Brown has changed a lot over the last year. She walked away from her troubled marriage, moved states, and is happier, healthier, and more fulfilled. Apparently, she’s not done changing just yet, though. As season 18 of Sister Wives wraps up, Meri is keeping her followers in suspense.

Meri Brown and Suki Krishnan | TLC/YouTube

The former polygamist took to Instagram to debut a new haircut and color. The red hue is refreshing, and the choppy, edgy cut fits her face well. Fans, however, are more interested in the photo’s caption than Meri Brown’s haircut. She quoted Coco Chanel in the caption, stating, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

While the caption could be another attempt to spur interest in her MLM, LuLaRoe, some Sister Wives viewers think there is more to it. Some believe she’s about to change the entire Brown family once again. Meri Brown is the sister wife who has been the most tight-lipped about her life. That’s probably not because she has nothing to say. Some followers suspect Meri could be the one with the most tea to spill.

There are more clues that Meri is planning a big announcement

While Meri has been lambasted by viewers in the past for her unwavering devotion to Kody Brown, she’s been amassing fans since announcing her split. The comments section of her post is filled with followers cheering her on. There is one thing that will make her even more popular, though. Fans are clamoring to see Kody’s dethroned first wife pen a tell-all book.

‘Sister Wives’ season 18 stars Meri, Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC

While Meri hasn’t officially revealed if she plans to put pen to paper, several Instagram clues hint that a bombshell project could be coming. In December 2022, just before announcing the end of her marriage to Kody Brown, Meri shared a photo of herself peeking over an open book. The image had the words “there is so much more to the story” emblazoned across it. In the caption, Meri doubled down, insisting that things aren’t always as they seem.

Since then, she’s spent time traveling and posting photos with friends. More recently, she added “there is more to the story” to the end of her Instagram bio. Some followers suspect that might be the title of an upcoming book. Again, an official announcement has yet to be made.