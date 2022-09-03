‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Hints at Possible Book Deal in Instagram Post — ‘There Is So Much More to the Story’

On the heels of Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri Brown hints that she might be releasing a tell-all memoir in a cryptic Instagram post. Kody Brown’s first wife suggests she is finally ready to break her silence. “There is so much more to the story,” Meri reveals. Here’s everything we know.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The Brown family is divided in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

In the trailer for the upcoming Season 17 of Sister Wives, Christine decides it’s finally time to leave her marriage to Kody. When Christine leaves, the entire family begins to unravel. “It’s been heartbreaking being your wife for years,” Christine tells Kody. Check out the Sister Wives Season 17 trailer below:



All of the wives are having a difficult time accepting the inevitable outcome. Meri is heartbroken by Christine’s decision to leave Kody and her sister wives after over 26 years of marriage. “Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years.”

Robyn also isn’t ready for Christine to leave. She has a moment with Meri, urging her to stay strong for the sake of the family. “I will never say the problem is plural marriage,” Meri tells the cameras.

Meri hints at a possible book deal

On September 3, Meri posted a picture to Instagram, which sparked speculation that the Sister Wives star could be writing a book. In the pic, Meri is holding a leather journal up in front of her face. She captioned the post: “There’s so much more to the story…. #Ready.” Check out the Instagram post below:

Meri’s followers and fans immediately started putting the pieces together. One of Meri’s followers commented, “oh my … this is exciting!” And another fan wrote, “I am intrigued!”

Will Meri release a tell-all memoir?

One Sister Wives fan wrote via Reddit, “Did Meri leave? Is she writing a tell-all?” Overwhelmingly fans believe Meri’s photo is mere “clickbait” or promo to promote her personal brands or the new Sister Wives season.

However, some fans are still hoping Meri will spill some tea. It’s not out of the question that Meri penned her own memoir. In the past, she’s written about her experience as a first wife in a polygamous marriage. She was a co-writer of the family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, which became a New York Times bestseller.

While fans are hoping Meri would write a tell-all book, many are skeptical it will happen. Sister Wives fans will have to wait and see if this is just another vague Instagram post or if there is actually a book in the works.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

