Meri Brown and Kody Brown haven't been together for a long time, but the officially ended their marriage in January 2023. Now, Meri says she's at peace with how and when her marriage ended.

Meri Brown was the last of Kody Brown’s three original wives to leave him behind. Years of Sister Wives footage prove that her marriage was turbulent long before Kody’s other marriages began to falter, though. Over the years, fans have questioned why Meri Brown hung on to her troubled union for as long as she did, often hurling insults at her. Now, Meri is speaking out, insisting that she is completely at peace with how and, most importantly, when her marriage ended. Meri Brown insists Sister Wives fans misunderstand her.

Meri Brown says she’s fine with the way things played out on ‘Sister Wives’ and in her real life

While fans have criticized Meri for staying in her marriage for so long, the small business owner insists she is completely OK with how things played out. In an interview with People, Meri said that fans seem to misunderstand why she stayed in her marriage for as long as she did. She told the publication that fans seemed to think she lacked the confidence needed to move on. She insists that is not the case. In fact, she believes confidence is what kept her in her marriage for so long.

Janelle, Robyn, Christine and Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

Meri would like to reframe the thought. She insists she is more confident than most people think, and her moral compass required her to allow the marriage to play out as it did. Meri told the publication that despite staying for as long as she did, she’s “at peace” with how things played out and when she decided it was time to move away from Kody Brown. She doesn’t appear to have any regrets and is moving on, knowing she did all she could to make things work.

When did Meri Brown announce the end of her marriage to Kody Brown?

While Sister Wives viewers are watching the end of Meri Brown’s marriage play out on season 18 of the series right now, the footage they are seeing is rather old. In an Instagram post, Meri publicly acknowledged the end of her marriage in January 2023.

Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

The announcement came after several media outlets reported the end of the union. While Meri proclaimed she was calling it quits in January 2023, the end of her marriage appears to have come months earlier. The move is one that Kody Brown did not contest. Meri and Kody do not appear to interact regularly since she opted to move out of Flagstaff. She currently calls Parowan, Utah home.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premiered in August 2023. The season is covering the time period between November 2021 and late 2022. TLC has not yet announced if the series has been renewed for a 19th season, although fans believe another season is all but guaranteed.