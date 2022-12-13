‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Oblivious to Kody Brown’s Attempt at ‘Reconciliation’

In the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, Meri Brown found Kody Brown’s behavior toward his marriages “disturbing,” especially theirs. Fans thought Meri and Kody’s relationship was over for good. However, in the preview for the upcoming December 18 ‘One-on-One’ reunion special, Meri finds out that Kody had planned to reconcile with her.

Kody says Christine thwarted her plans to reconcile with Meri

In the preview for the December 18 episode of Sister Wives, the cast sits down for a ‘One-on-One’ tell-all reunion with host Sukanya Krishnan. Kody reveals in the preview that after nearly a decade of marital problems with his first wife, Meri, he was planning on reconciling with her. He claims that it was his third wife, Christine Brown, who put a stop to it.

“I’m in this place that I might reconcile with Meri, and Christine lost her s*** that day,” Kody said. However, Christine adamantly denies that it happened that way. “That’s a lie. That’s not me, and I would never do that,” she said.

Meri had no idea about Kody’s reconciliation plans

The host asked Meri about this alleged reconciliation attempt, asking Meri, “Did you know there was a moment in the past where he thought about reconciling?” Meri seemed oblivious that Kody was even interested in a relationship. She replied, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.” Check out the clip below (via Facebook).

It sounds as though Kody was only tossing around the idea of getting back together with Meri but never discussed it with her. Will it ever happen?

Robyn says Christine was the only thing that stopped Kody and Meri from getting back together

In the clip, Kody is crying, talking about not being angry with someone anymore, and viewers can only assume he’s talking about Meri. “I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her,” Kody said.

The host asked Robyn, “Do you think if Christine didn’t object that Meri and Kody would have gotten back together?” And Robyn believes they would have. “When Kody says and thinks that type of stuff, it usually happens,” she said.

Throughout season 17, Kody made it clear that he had no intention of getting back together with Meri. At one point, Kody even said he wouldn’t care if she went off and married another man. Hopefully, the ‘One-on-One’ reunion will reveal the truth.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.