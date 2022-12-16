‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Says Kodi Made the Decision to End Their Marriage, But She’s Open to Reconciling

The relationship between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown is over. Despite Meri being Kody’s first wife in his unconventional plural marriage, he’s treated her as his least favorite. The last few seasons have shown him appearing more distant, and now Meri says she gets the point. But it doesn’t mean a reconciliation is out of the cards, at least for her.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 15 | TLC

Kody and another wife announced their split last year

Christine and Kody first announced their split in Nov. 2021. She did so in an Instagram post, writing in part: “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Source: YouTube

But in response on Instagram, Kody expressed that he was hurt. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he said. “We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.” The couple shares six children, five of which are adults, and vowed to remain friends and co-parents. Christine reportedly opted to end things after a disagreement over a medical emergency with their child.

They’d been together since 1994, with Kody already being married to two other women, one of which was Meri, who was his first wife. He married a fourth in 2010.

Meri Brown says it wasn’t her decision to end the marriage

While Kody appeared devastated by the end of his marriage to Christine, it doesn’t appear to be similar feelings for Meri. PEOPLE Magazine received an exclusive look at the first Sister Wives: One on One episode, airing Dec. 18. In the clip, Meri confirms to host Sukanya Krishnan that their marriage is over.

Source: YouTube

Krishnan shows Meri a clip of Kodi explaining that he doesn’t feel married to her and that if she wants to be with someone else, he wouldn’t fight her over it. She says his words don’t make her feel valued.

When Krishnan asks what the status of their relationship is, she says Kody has clearly made a decision, and he’s done so without her. “Well, he’s already made the decision. You just saw him say that.”

She is open to a reconciliation

Despite Kody seemingly wanting no part of a relationship with Meri, she doesn’t feel the same. When asked by Krishnan if she’d ever reconcile with Kodu, Meri replies, “I would. I definitely would. But I don’t think that he’s interested.”

The couple have been married since 1990. They wed six months after Kody proposed to her. Kody legally separated and divorced from Meri in 2014 in an effort to “legally restructure” their brood so that he could marry Robyn the same year, Us Weekly reports. Still, Kody promised to remain “spiritually wed” to Meri. It doesn’t appear he kept up his end of the bargain. Meri has since claimed their relationship lacks romance. They have one child together.