‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Says Kody Has a ‘Disturbing’ Approach to Marriage

Sister Wives is in its 17th season, and the TLC reality series has never been more dramatic. Fans of the show have followed the Brown family since 2010, but they’ve never been more fractured. Kody Brown and Christine have ended their marriage, Kody’s marriage to Janelle continues to crumble, and he has seemingly lost all interest in trying to repair things with Meri.

In fact, Meri says Kody’s approach to marriage overall is completely off.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ stars Meri Brown and Kody have a platonic relationship

Though they’ve been married the longest, Meri and Kody Brown have had a platonic relationship for the last several years. Their issues started in 2015 when Meri began an online relationship with someone she thought was a man. However, it turned out to be a female fan posing as the man.

Following the catfishing scandal, Kody said that he felt that his marriage to Meri was dissolved, and in the years since, he has acted accordingly.

Amid the tension between the pair, Meri asked Kody for a break, pushing them further apart. “I said, ‘Can we just get through some of this stuff? Can we just take a break?” Meri said on a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives. “He has interpreted that as I kicked him out, and he’s never come back.”

Now, Meri says that Kody’s entire approach to marriage is very disturbing to her.

Meri says Kody has a ‘disturbing’ approach to marriage

Kody continues to say that he’s grieving his relationship with Christine and wishes things would have worked out. However, he refuses to try and work things out with Meri, which she’s called disturbing.

“It’s interesting hearing him talking about this and the parallels that (are) happening with him and Christine and me and him,” Meri said in a confessional. “It’s kind of disturbing because some of the things that he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. He wants to work on it with Christine but not me.”

Meanwhile, Robyn appeared to try and get Kody to admit he had no interest in being romantic with Meri, but he remained silent during the family talk.

“If people are just tired of trying and they don’t want to work it out, then I need to know,” she said.

Kody has no interest in rekindling things with Meri

With his divorce from Christine finalized and his relationship with Janelle on the rocks, Kody seems to have no real interest in rekindling things with Meri. In fact, he has seemingly not forgiven her for the emotional relationship that she had years ago.

In fact, during their heated discussion about the state of the family now that Christine is gone, Kody essentially said he had no interest in fixing things with Meri.

“I’m exhausted,” he said. “Like, who cares? If you’re not with me, you’re against me. Eff off, you know? I’m just like that way,” he says. “Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me, and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore.”

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Says Most of the Family Realized They Were Raised in a ‘Cult’