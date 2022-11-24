‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Snaps Back at Online Critics — ‘I Have My Own Worth Regardless of Kody’

In a sneak preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode, Meri Brown is getting fed up with the haters telling her to leave her husband, Kody Brown. She says that Christine Brown divorcing Kody has nothing to do with her worth. “I have my own worth regardless of Kody,” she states.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Meri Brown received hate online for not leaving Kody after Christine’s divorce

In a sneak peek for the November 27 episode of Sister Wives (via Us Weekly), Meri confronts the hordes of online critics coming at her amid Christine’s divorce. They want her to find her self-respect like Christine and leave Kody.

“These people, like, come at me. And they’re just like, ‘Why can’t you be strong like Christine? Why don’t you leave Kody? He’s such a blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, like the whole list of things that they say about Kody,” Meri tells the cameras.

Meri says she has her ‘own worth’ regardless of her marital status

For over a decade, Sister Wives fans watched all of the OG wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — be mistreated by Kody in their marriages. Christine quickly became the fan favorite after deciding to leave Kody. And many fans were hoping for the same for Meri.

But Meri insists that her worth isn’t wrapped up in her marital status. Meri said in the preview clip, “It frustrates me, because, you know what, Christine has her own value regardless of Kody. I have my own value regardless of Kody.”

Will Meri ever leave Kody?

Meri was the first wife in the family and, thus, the first to legally marry Kody. However, after the need to restructure their family made it so, Meri had to legally divorce Kody for what she thought would be for the greater good of the family. She divorced Kody so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2014, as it was the only way to legally adopt her three children — Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna — from her previous marriage to David Jessop.

Since Meri legally divorced Kody, she’s been “spiritually” married to him in the eyes of both their church and God. Meri and Kody’s marital problems coincided with the transition from legally to spiritually married.

In March 2015, Meri found solace in an online relationship with a man named “Sam Cooper” who turned out to be a woman. After Meri’s “Catfishing” scandal, Kody could never fully trust his first wife ever again. Their relationship slowly disintegrated from a functioning marriage to a relationship less than a friendship.

In 2022, Meri has been focusing on her friendship with her best friends and on running her bed and breakfast. She’s found fulfillment in her life outside the family. And while many fans are hoping she will leave her marriage, it seems very unlikely that she would do that. She’s content with herself and her marriage (or lack thereof).

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: How All of the ‘Sister Wives’ Lives Mirror Their Mothers’ Lives