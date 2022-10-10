‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Struggles After Mother’s Death and Christine’s Separation — ‘I Am Lost’

On Sister Wives Season 17, Meri Brown opens up about her current state after her mother’s unexpected death and the news that Christine Brown is leaving Kody. She admits feeling “lost” and “empty” and is trying her best to stay grounded amid the many life changes.

Meri Brown’s mother dies unexpectedly

On March 26, 2021, Meri’s mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom Barber, died after falling ill a week prior at 76 years old. Her sudden and unexpected death came as a shock to Meri and the rest of the family. On the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Meri was on the road to visit her mother when she found out about her passing.

Meri owns a Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah. And her mother had been running it for Meri while she was in Flagstaff, Arizona.

On the October 9 episode of Sister Wives, Meri is tying up loose ends since her mother died. “It has been four weeks yesterday since my mom passed away.” She says that her mother’s death was “very sudden and unexpected” since she otherwise appeared to be healthy. Even Janelle, Christine, and Robyn were shocked by the news.

Meri is feeling ‘lost’ and ’empty’ amid the life changes

Bonnie’s passing was right after Christine announced her separation from Kody. An already distraught Meri was devastated and angry by the news that their family would be changing with Christine’s departure.

She admits that Christine’s decision to leave really affects her. “Dealing with all this, plus the B&B, plus losing mom, plus my conflict with Kody, I need to just figure out what it is that I can control that I can get through,” she said

Meri admitted it’s been difficult for her to figure out the right thing to do now that her mother isn’t there to help her navigate it. “Obviously, I have my ups and downs, and this week has been a down,” Meri admitted.

While she grieves her mother, she’s decided to temporarily shut the B&B.” I just needed time to grieve. I needed time to figure out what to do,” Meri explains. “At this point, I don’t know what to do. I am lost. I feel empty,” Meri says in her diary cam.

Kody’s insensitive suggestion to Meri about moving to the bed and breakfast

Meri reveals that Kody actually suggested she stay in the B&B for good. “I told him I didn’t want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised,” Meri told the camera in her B&B.

Meri feels like she’s getting pushed out of the family by Kody. “I was there at the very beginning. I helped start this family. It was me and him, and we had plans. He loved me,” Meri says. She admits that Kody’s suggestion “hurt” to hear.

Robyn weighs in and defends Kody, saying that while the comment could be considered “insensitive,” it probably wasn’t meant to be hurtful. However, Janelle and Christine both remember Meri making it very clear that she had no intention of moving to the B&B full-time, not just once but on many occasions.

However, Kody defends his comment by saying that since their marriage went south, they haven’t had much interaction as a family. And he felt like it could be a good solution to her problems.

It’s been a hard chapter for Meri as she deals with many complicated changes in her life. And many fans have pointed out that Kody hasn’t been there for her as much as he should be, considering they’re still married.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

