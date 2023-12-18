Meri Brown and Kody Brown ended their marriage in January. Now, Meri is thinking about what she wants in a future partner. A tall boyfriend is on her wishlist, but her ex-husband is not tall.

Meri Brown’s sincerity during the Sister Wives tell-all episodes has won her some fans. While Meri can be a bit abrupt and has had run-ins with her former sister wives, she’s softened over the years, and now that she’s no longer involved with Kody and her former family, she seems lighter, freer, and a lot more fun.

Meri also seems hopeful about the future. In fact, she revealed that she’s optimistic that she’ll find love again. During her chat with Sukanya Krishnan during part 4 of the Sister Wives tell-all, Meri Brown took a bit of a dig at Kody while describing what she’s looking for in a future boyfriend.

Meri Brown seems to be interested in a boyfriend who is nothing like Kody Brown

Meri Brown might be interested in marrying again, but it doesn’t sound like she wants to repeat history. The TV personality admitted that she would eventually search for a partner who understands her, accepts her, sees her “heart,” and likes it. She went on to say that she was also hoping for a tall partner.

Meri and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Meri appeared to be describing the exact opposite of Kody Brown, and Sister Wives fans were quick to notice that Meri specifically stated she was looking for a tall partner. Kody, whom Meri Brown married in 1990 when she was just 19 years old, is not particularly tall. Some fans have theorized that Kody’s height might be a point of insecurity for him, although he’s never spoken about it. His demeanor and his body language when he poses in pictures with taller family members all seem to suggest he might feel a bit insecure about his average height.

Was Meri taking a dig at Kody when mentioning her interest in a tall partner? It’s possible, but it seems more likely that Meri just isn’t thinking about Kody any longer. Meri spent years hanging onto the hope that her marriage would emerge from a rough patch fully intact. She’s since given up on that dream. She recently revealed that she no longer worries about Kody or his feelings.

How tall is Kody Brown?

Meri Brown is searching for a man at least 6 feet tall the next time she finds love. Her interest in a taller gentleman is certainly notable to fans of the series, largely because the Brown family has hyper-fixated on height several times over the years.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

So, exactly how tall is Kody Brown? The father of 18 has never mentioned his height. Still, we can guess how tall he is. Several family members pointed out that Ysabel Brown, standing at 5’11 following spinal surgery, was taller than her father. Kody appeared about an inch or two shorter than the teen when they were last pictured together. Based on that, it is safe to assume he is around 5’9. Several of his children are significantly taller than him, although none of his wives surpass his height.