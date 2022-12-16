‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown’s Catfish ‘Sam’ Speaks Out About Meri’s Divorce From Kody

Sister Wives star, Meri Brown, was embroiled in a humiliating catfishing scandal with someone who was going by the name “Sam Cooper.” Now that Meri is officially divorced from her husband, Kody Brown, her former online lover released an official statement.

Meri Brown’s catfishing scandal

In 2014, Kody and Meri’s marital problems began to grow. In March 2015, Meri found solace in an online relationship with a man named Sam Cooper. After flirting publicly on Twitter, they began exchanging private messages.

Sam posed as a successful businessman in his mid-40s. The two became very close, even to the point of sexting. They were also constantly sending each other voice messages, which have since been leaked along with letters Meri wrote to Sam, professing her love for him.

In an old Sister Wives clip, Meri recounted the ordeal: “When I started talking to this ‘guy,’ you know, we’re becoming friends, and we’re laughing, and he was saying all the right things to make me trust him and make me think that he was this real person that really cared.”

In August 2015, after six months of Meri flirting with Sam, the romantic relationship fell apart when she found out the truth. Sam was actually a woman named Jackie Overton. The Sister Wives star ended the relationship with Sam, AKA Jackie, immediately upon finding out the truth.

Sam’s official statement about Meri Brown’s divorce from Kody Brown

Meri’s catfish, Jackie, who is still posting as Sam online, released an official statement on Twitter under the username (@notbatmanyet) regarding Meri and Kody’s split. The catfisher wrote: “My comment, so the tabloids stop contacting me.” Check out the tweet below:

Once upon a time we fell in love and we were happy together. We laughed until we didn’t. I know she will find a new guy and be happy. Leave her alone.https://t.co/2JhejgIDfu — Sam (@notbatmanyet) December 15, 2022

“Once upon a time we fell in love and were happy together. We laughed until we didn’t. I know she will find a new guy and be happy. Leave her alone,” Jackie wrote.

Meri and Kody Brown are divorced

In Sister Wives Season 17, Meri was hoping that she and her husband would be able to reconcile their marriage. Meanwhile, Kody told the cameras that he wouldn’t care if Meri married another man.

In the season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion (via People), Meri said she and Kody are no longer married. Meri said Kody has been leading her on since they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona.

On their last anniversary, Meri said that Kody decided it was over for them but didn’t want to make it public out of fear of judgment from the public. However, Meri is still open to reconciliation but doubts Kody will be open to it.

There seems to be no reconciliation between Meri and her catfisher, Jackie (or Sam) or Kody. Many fans are proud of Meri for finding her worth and moving on.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.