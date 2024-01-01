Season 18 of Sister Wives was something of a surprise hit. Concerns that there wouldn’t be enough drama to fill out an entire season were unfounded. Incorporating some new faces in recent specials has made the franchise even more successful. Meri Brown’s friend, Jenn Sullivan, was a particularly entertaining addition to the recent Sister Wives special. With nothing to lose, Jenn posited a question about Robyn Brown that fans have had for years.

Meri Brown’s best friend is asking questions ‘Sister Wives’ fans have had for years

Jenn Sullivan and Meri Brown have been friends for years. She’s spent a lot of time with Kody Brown’s former first wife and has regularly appeared on Meri’s Instagram Lives. The friends play off of each other well and Jenn has no problem asking questions that Meri herself has been too shy to ask in public.

In the second installment of Sister Wives: Talk Back, Jenn sat in with Meir and watched clips from the show. During Meri and Kody’s breakup, Jenn asked a question fans have had for years. She wondered exactly why Robyn Brown was so upset by the breakdown of the family. Sister Wives fans have spent seasons trying to figure out what had Robyn Brown so upset. It couldn’t be her overwhelming desire to share her husband or the thought of losing her close and deep connections with her sister wives. Neither of those things interested her. While Jenn didn’t have an answer either, fans were happy to see someone close to the family ask the question, too.

Viewers have always suspected that Robyn Brown was interested in monogamy

Robyn may have said she was interested in being a part of a plural family, but Sister Wives fans never bought it. Robyn’s increasingly territorial behavior has led many viewers to believe Robyn entered the Brown family with the intention of eventually living a monogamous lifestyle with Kody Brown. Some viewers have gone as far as to theorize that Kody and Robyn had a pact from the very beginning. While there is no way to confirm that suspicion, plenty of evidence proves Robyn was never proactive within the plural family. She did nothing to foster the plural lifestyle she claims to be so upset about not having any longer.

Kody and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn Brown really never bothered to try to connect with her sister wives. She did not connect with the kids that Kody shared with his other wives, except for Mykelti Padron. She even ignored Meri Brown, who, for years, appeared to be a captive and very receptive audience. In the end, Robyn was never close to any of her sister wives, so it’s not like she lost anything with their departures. Jenn is right; Robyn Brown has absolutely nothing to be upset about.