‘Sister Wives’: Meri Upset With Christine’s Decision To Separate From Kody — ‘Can We All Just Get Our Heads Out of Our Butts?’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown finally tells her sister wives about her decision to separate from Kody Brown. His first wife, Meri Brown, is upset with the news. While Christine says that she will not let this ruin the family dynamic, Meri is angry. And asks everyone to wake up to the severity of the situation. “Can we all just get our heads out of our butts?” Meri asks.

Christine says her divorce from Kody Brown won’t ‘unravel’ the family

In the October 2 episode of Sister Wives, Christine tried to break the separation news gently to her sister wives. Janelle understood her decision, but was mostly concerned about how the divorce will affect the children. Christine admits, “The kids are the hardest part, of course.”

“I think this is still family. It’s just going to look different.” However, Meri isn’t convinced. Janelle asks Christine, “How do you unravel something that’s been together this long?” She answered, “There isn’t an unraveling. It’s just going to look different.” Meri disagrees, “It’s not that easy, Christine. It doesn’t just look different.”

To the cameras, Meri admits how frustrated she is with Christine’s decision to leave Kody. “I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with this situation. It makes me angry.”

Meri is angry about Christine’s decision to leave the family

“This is just a big announcement. I don’t even know. I’m just processing at this point,” Meri admitted. After 27 years of being sister wives, she struggles with where to place Christine in her life. She says, “If women are not married to the same man, you’re not a sister wife anymore.”

“I don’t feel like Christine was very happy even when we were living in Utah. She seemed angry and very reserved. And she knows how to put on a front. I don’t know. I don’t know how long this has been coming. But it’s really disappointing to me.”

Meri thinks Christine is being flippant about her choice

“Each one of us made a commitment to each other, like, to all of us. You know, that we would love each other, that we would respect each other, that we would stick through it, thick and thin and we would work these things out,” Meri tells the cameras.

Meri is upset that Christine says that divorcing Kody won’t change the family dynamic. But Meri disagrees, “‘Cause come on,, you guys, can’t we all just get out heads out of our butts?” Meri says.

Christine’s departure from the family will change the dynamic, but hopefully it will be for the better. Fans will have to tune in to Sister Wives Season 17 to see how it all plays out.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

