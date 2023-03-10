‘Sister Wives’: My Sisterwife’s Closet Website Shut Down After Getting ‘Hacked’ Claims Mykelti

Sister Wives star Mykleti Padron revealed what happened to Robyn Brown’s business, My Sister Wife’s Closet. According to Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mykelti, the jewelry business’ website was taken down because of hackers. Here’s what we know.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn Brown’s polygamist jewelry line ‘My Sister Wife’s Closet’ is over

As seen on Sister Wives, Robyn created a jewelry and clothing boutique with the joint effort of her sister wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, called My Sisterwife’s Closet. But even from the start, the wives struggled to agree on the family business. Janelle believed it wouldn’t be sustainable and they wouldn’t make money because the market was too niche. Despite the concerns, Robyn got the go-ahead from Kody to make her dream business a reality.

The business was launched, and it wasn’t long before they realized that selling polygamy-inspired jewelry in Las Vegas, Nevada, wouldn’t be lucrative. They created a website for My Sisterwife’s Closet, where they could reach a global audience. Despite their success on reality TV, the success of My Sisterwife’s Closet was short-lived.

My Sister Wife’s Closet is over

There have been virtually no updates since the page was initially shut down in 2019. Robyn wrote the last blog post on My Sisterwife’s Closet on January 17, 2019. And the final post on the business’ Instagram (pictured below) was posted on March 10, 2019.

Sister Wives fans knew the business was over when Christine started hawking the defunct My Sisterwife’s Closet jewelry in an Instagram Live auction. In December 2020, Christine sold off the rest of the pieces at a massive discount of $10 each.

Mykelti claims hackers are to blame for My Sisterwife’s Closet’s website being shut down.

Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, have a Patreon page where they answer Sister Wives fans’ questions. As fans know, Mykelti is one of the only adult Brown children with an active relationship with Robyn. Their live stream, captured by reality TV blogger, Without a Crystal Ball, sheds light on the situation.

One person asked the couple what had happened to My Sisterwife’s Closet and why the website had remained inactive. “They were hacked a bunch,” Mykelti claimed.

Mykelti and Tony Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The mother of three said it “became too much to continuously repair the website to keep up with it” after it was hacked. “But it’s something that, I don’t know, I guess it just recently might have come down, like full-time down,” she said.

Mykselti also claims that Robyn is still selling pieces from her jewelry collection. “Just a couple of months ago, I asked Robyn about it, and she said she’s still taking orders and stuff for it,” she said. “But I think Robyn is the only one that does the My Sisterwife’s Closet, and she has been for the last couple of years,” she concluded.

Christine and Kody’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, also confirmed on her Patreon that Robyn has continued to sell orders for My Sisterwife’s Closet. Perhaps Sister Wives Season 18 will update fans on Robyn and what she does for work in 2023.