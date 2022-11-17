‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti and Tony Padron’s Twin Boys Getting Induced — All of the Birth Plan Details

Sister Wives star Mykelti (née Brown) Padron and her husband, Tony Padron’s twin babies will be here soon! Mykelti revealed that she would be induced on November 17th. Here’s everything we know about Mykelti’s birth plan and who will be in the delivery room.

Tony and Mykelti Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Mykelti is expecting twins with her husband Tony

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mykelti, and her husband, Tony, already have their hands full with their 1-year-old daughter, Avalona Asa Padron. But life is about to change even more. The couple revealed in June that they were expecting twins in December 2022.

They wrote in the baby announcement (via Instagram) that they are excited for Ava to be a big sister and are ready for the new adventure. Check out the post below:

Of course, Christine is “super excited” to be a grandma again and almost lost her mind when she discovered it would be twin boys. She said in the TLC clip, “They have been incredible parents. It’s been one of the most humbling experiences of my life watching my kids become parents.” She said, “But more than that, Mykelti and Tony are having twins!”

Mykelti will be induced on November 17, 2022

According to comments on Mykelti’s Instagram page, she will give birth to her twin babies sooner than her expected due date. Mykelti revealed that she would be getting induced on November 17, 2022. She announced on November 16, “Yes, tomorrow is induce day.”

According to the post (via Reddit), Mykelti will be induced by a doctor at a hospital on November 17 at 6:30 am. She said that only her husband would be allowed in the delivery room since it would be prepped in case of a C-section.

Mykleti is close to her father’s fourth wife, Robyn, and hopes she will come to the birth. However, she doubts Robyn can make the 9-hour drive from Flagstaff, Arizona, to St. George, Utah since she has school-aged children.

Will Mykelti give birth to her twin babies at home?

With Mykelti’s first child, Avalon, she was in active labor for 24 hours during her natural home birth in her St. George, Utah home. With the help of her husband, Tony, her mother, Christine, and her midwife, she was joined by Robyn via video call.

However, Mykelti’s birthing plan will be different this time around. With the twin’s birth being automatically more at risk for complications, she will give birth in the hospital. However, like Avalon’s birth, TLC will also film this birth.

Sister Wives fans will likely be watching it in Sister Wives Season 18. We wish Mykelti and Tony a safe delivery of their twin boys and a happy birthday to the Padron babies.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 pm EST on TLC.

