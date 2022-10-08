‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti Padron Says She Was ‘Relieved’ When She Heard About Her Parents’ Divorce

Christine Brown’s sister wives insisted they were shocked when they learned she was planning to leave Kody Brown. Despite growing frustration, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, all seemed to think Christine would figure out a way to make it work. A clip for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives reveals that some of Christine’s kids were wholly unsurprised. Mykelti Padron even described feeling “relieved” by the news.

Christine Brown left Kody Brown months before she made her separation announcement

Christine Brown announced her departure from the Brown family in November 2021, just weeks before season 16 of Sister Wives premiered. Fans had suspected the mother of six left Kody Brown months before that, and they were correct.

Tony Padron, Mykelti Padron, Kody Brown,Christine Brown, and Truely Brown | TLC/YouTube

Season 17 of Sister Wives follows the divorce journey, beginning with early conversations about Christine’s inevitable move back to Utah. While fans are just five episodes into season 17, it seems apparent that the season will end with Christine’s decision to put her house on the market and move back to Utah. Before that happens, viewers finally get to see what the kids think about the divorce. Emotions are mixed.

Mykelti Padron revealed she was ‘relieved’ by her mother’s decision

Mykelti Padron isn’t feeling sad about her parents splitting up. Mykelti, Christine and Kody’s second oldest child, appeared in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives. In a clip shared on YouTube, Mykelti sat down for an interview and revealed that she was “relieved” when Christine and Kody announced their divorce.

Mykelti went on to explain that she was aware that her parents were not in love and certainly weren’t happy together. A divorce definitely alleviates those problems and frees both partners to pursue other interests, romantic or otherwise. For Christine, that’s likely to be a monogamous relationship eventually. Kody appears to be heading in that direction with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, too.

The other Brown kids were largely unsurprised, too

Not everyone was as relieved as Mykelti, or, at the very least, they didn’t describe their emotions that way. Still, very few people seem surprised by Christine’s decision. Ysabel Brown said the divorce news saddened her but was still unsurprising. Ysabel, whose 18th birthday is featured in the episode, said she saw the divorce coming and was hopeful that Christine would be able to find someone she’s truly happy with.

Christine Brown and Ysabel Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16, | TLC

Tony Padron, who has had a somewhat tense relationship with Kody Brown since marrying Mykelti several years ago, also noted that the divorce wasn’t shocking. He went on to suggest he couldn’t imagine anyone who would be able to keep four different wives happy. Tony called the divorce “inevitable.”

Paedon Brown, Christine and Kody’s only son together, has spoken openly about the divorce in the past. Paedon’s TikTok made waves last year for his tea-spilling shorts. He was not featured in this week’s episode clip. In past comments, he has expressed that he’s happy for his mother.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Still Can’t Seem to Verbally Claim the Children He Shares With Christine Brown