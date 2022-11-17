‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti Pushes Christine To Say Goodbye to Robyn, Meri, and Kody on Her Final Day in Flagstaff

In a preview for the upcoming November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Mykelti (née Brown) Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, come to help transition Christine Brown from Arizona to Utah. Christine’s daughter is upset with the separation in the family and pushes her mom to say goodbye to everyone on her final day in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Mykelti doesn’t think the family should be so divided

In a preview clip for the episode (via ET), Mykelti and Tony sit down with her father, Kody Brown, and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to talk about Christine leaving. Robyn is concerned that her mom and dad’s divorce will change their relationship. But Mykelti immediately reassures Robyn, “You’ll always be mom.”

Mykelti acknowledges that Christine and Kody’s divorce is “sad” but says she will always support her mother in finding happiness.

Christine is impressed with her daughter for being so “balanced” when it comes to offering support to both her and Robyn. “Even though I know I have one hundred percent support from Mykelti, I know that she also supports Robyn one hundred percent. She can balance like nobody I know,” Christine gushes.

Mykelti asks about Christine’s goodbye plans

As Christine finishes packing the last few items in her house in Flagstaff, Mykelti is thinking about how they should spend the last day before the move.

“Are you guys gonna do anything like a goodbye? Is the family gonna come over for social distance breakfast outside tomorrow? Are they gonna drive by and wave? Are we gonna go to dump toilets on their lawn? What are we doing? What’s the plan?” she asks. Check out the preview clip below:

Christine knows that after Kody’s blowup about the “knife in the kidneys,” tensions are too high for an amicable goodbye. “No, I don’t think we’re doing anything like that,” Christine tells her daughter.

Christine had told the adults in the family that she would be leaving in the morning, implying it was up to them if they wanted to come to say goodbye.

Mykelti is less concerned about the adults and more about the children, especially Robyn and Kody’s youngest children, Arielle and Solomon. “I don’t know what to do. What do you want me to do?” Christine snaps at her daughter.

Mykelti thinks her mom will ‘regret’ not saying goodbye

Christine seems overwhelmed at having to face her ex-husband, Kody, and her former sister wives, Meri and Robyn, again. Christine’s 26-year-old daughter doesn’t seem to think it should be such a big deal. She tells the cameras, “I want my mom to have everybody say goodbye to her,” she says. “Yes, she’s divorcing my dad, but she’s not saying, ‘OK, peace out. I’m done with every single one of you.'”

Mykelti has always had a close relationship with Robyn and even had her at the birth of her daughter, Avalon, via Zoom. She doesn’t understand the divide between the families and hopes they can have a sincere goodbye on her final day in Arizona.

“My mom’s honestly upset that I’m pushing her so much to have people come over and say goodbye because my mom wants to be done,” she explains. “But I think that she’ll regret it if she doesn’t get a goodbye, and I think so will they. They’ll regret not saying goodbye just as much as she will,” Mykelti tells the camera.

Of course, as featured in the Sister Wives super trailer for season 17, the goodbye turns out to be super awkward and ends with Kody storming off again. Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives to find out how the conversation goes.

