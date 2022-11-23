‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti and Tony Explain the ‘Gamer’ Meaning Behind Twin Boys’ Names Archer and Ace

Sister Wives stars, Mykelti and Tony Padron finally welcomed their twin boys, Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron, on November 17, 2021. As Myktleti heals from the emergency Cesarean section at home, her husband Tony has been answering Sister Wives fans’ questions about the twins. The father of three revealed the special “gamer” meaning behind the twin boys’ names.

Mykelti and Tony Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Mykelti and Tony welcome twin boys, Archer and Ace

Mykelti and Tony already had their hands full with their 1-year-old daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, who was born in April 2021. On November 17, their family grew by two more when Mykelti was induced at a hospital at 6:30 am. She gave birth to two healthy baby boys just hours later. Archer arrived at 10:54 am, and Ace arrived two minutes later at 10:56 am.

At birth, Archer weighed 6.15 lbs and measured 19 inches. And Ace weighed 6.8 lbs and also measured 19 inches. Check out a photo of the happy family below (via TLC):

Mykelti gives her followers an update (via People), “I’m so happy my boys are finally here, and we’re all doing well.” And dad, Tony, can’t contain his excitement about his twin boys. He says, “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!”

Tony reveals the ‘gamer’ meaning behind Archer and Ace’s names

One fan commented on Mykelti’s photo of her twins on Instagram, asking about the idea behind the twin boys’ unique names. Tony, an avid gamer, revealed, “Good question; Archer’s name is a derivative of my gamer tag.” A Gamertag is essentially an alias or username to represent gamers when they’re playing games along with people online.

As for Ace, Tony revealed, “And Ace, we just liked it.” Both of the twins have interesting and unique middle names as well. Ace’s middle name, McCord, “comes from Mykelti’s favorite strong woman character in a show.” And Archer’s middle name, Banks, “is to inspire wealth and prosperity,” confirms Tony.

In a video update (via YouTube), Mykelti is healthy, happy, and caring for her newborn twins. She says in the video that both boys are doing “really well” and “healthy.” Mykelti reveals the doctor induced her at a hospital, but after the babies were breech, they had to be delivered via emergency C-section. She said, “I’m currently in the healing stage.”

Mykelti said she is “exhausted” but wants to update her followers. It’s been difficult now with both hands full caring for her twins. She revealed, “The boys are doing amazing.” And as for big sister, Avalon, she’s starting to “like them,” but it “took her a second.”

It looks like “Oma” Christine is helping out when she can, especially since she only lives 20 minutes away from Mykelti and Tony in Utah. Christine posted a pic of her holding her twin grandsons. Check out Christine’s Instagram post below:

She captioned the post, “So obsessed with these new grandsons!! What a blessing. And, hey, we should talk about how INCREDIBLE Mykelti’s recovery is going! The nurses were BLOWN AWAY by how well she did! She’s just amazing!”

Like how TLC filmed Avalon’s birth for Sister Wives season 17, Mykelti said they would also film the twin’s delivery for Sister Wives Season 18. Fans look forward to seeing the moment Archer and Ace are welcomed into the world.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Used 13-Year-Old Mykelti as a Live-In Nanny Before She Was Married to Kody