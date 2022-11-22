‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti and Tony Padron Welcome Twin Boys Archer and Ace — See the Pics!

Mykelti Padron and Tony Padron’s family grew by two this weekend after welcoming their twin boys, Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron. Here’s everything we know about the first twins born into the Sister Wives family.

Tony and Mykelti Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Mykelti and Tony welcome twin boys Archie and Ace

On November 17, Mykelti was induced at a hospital at 6:30 am and gave birth to two healthy baby boys just hours later. Archer arrived at 10:54 am, and Ace arrived two minutes later at 10:56 am.

Archer weighs in at 6.15 lbs and measures 19 inches. And Ace weighs 6.8 lbs and also measures 19 inches. Check out a photo of the happy family below (via TLC):

Mykelti gives her followers an update (via People), “I’m so happy my boys are finally here, and we’re all doing well.” And dad, Tony, can’t contain his excitement about his twin boys. He says, “I’m glad my sons have finally come to play!”

Christine and Robyn were present at the birth

From what we know from the photos provided, two of the four Sister Wives’ grandmas got to hold the babies so far. Mykelti’s biological mom, Christine Brown, was obviously there, and she was joined by Mykelti’s step-mom, Robyn Brown, who she considers a mom. In the photos for People, one photo shows Robyn holding the twins in the hospital room.

Though it’s unclear if they were allowed to be in the delivery room during the birth or not. The only person permitted to be in the room was Tony since they had to set up in case of an emergency C-section.

Before the twins were born, Christine was “super excited” to be a grandma again. She admitted she almost lost her mind when she discovered her daughter was having more than one baby.

She said in the TLC clip, “They have been incredible parents. It’s been one of the most humbling experiences of my life watching my kids become parents.” She said, “But more than that, Mykelti and Tony are having twins!”

Mykelti gave birth to Avalon Asa Padron on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

Mykelti and Tony already had their hands full with their 1-year-old daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, who was born in April 2021. Sister Wives audiences watched Mykelti give birth on Sister Wives Season 17.

During the home birth in Mykelti and Tony’s St. George, Utah home, she was in active labor for 24 hours. She was joined by Tony, Christine, the midwife, and Robyn via video call.

While this time, she gave birth in a hospital, TLC cameras were present, documenting the birth of the family’s first-ever twins for season 18. Congratulations to Mykelti and Tony on delivering two healthy baby boys, Archer and Ace.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

