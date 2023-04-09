‘Sister Wives’ News: Gwendlyn Calls Out ‘Counselor Robyn’ for Contradicting Herself and Being ‘Manipulative’

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has maintained that she always wanted sister wives and the “big family,” but Gwendlyn Brown doesn’t think her actions align with her words. Christine Brown’s 21-year-old daughter doesn’t believe Robyn is the best person for advice and comes off as “manipulative” when she plays counselor.

Kody and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle calls out ‘Counselor Robyn’ in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

During part 3 of the Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ special, Janelle Brown discusses her decision to separate from Kody and her frustrations with her former sister wife, Robyn, for playing mediator and coddling him during their disagreements.

“I’m tired of counselor Robyn. Like ‘Oh yeah, your pain, your pain,'” Janelle revealed to the tell-all host, Sukanya Krishnan. “He acts like he’s the only person who’s been rejected, who’s been hurt,” she said about her estranged husband, Kody.

“The whole thing with Christine has been coming for a long time, and he acts so surprised by it. I’m just a little like, ‘Okay, alright,'” she said. “It just feels like she’s placating him,” Janelle said of Robyn, who often comforts Kody during his outbursts.

Gwendlyn thinks Robyn’s actions contradict her words

On April 7, Gwendlyn reacted to Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 17 on her Patreon account. During the Q&A at the end of the video, she called out “counselor Robyn” for her actions not aligning with her words.

‘Sister Wives’ star Gwendlyn Brown | YouTube

One fan asked Gwendlyn: “When Janelle talks about being tired of counselor Robyn in this episode, a lot of us watching really related. It seems as though she’s very good at saying all the ‘right’ things in many situations, but her actions contradict them. Is that something you’ve seen as well?”

“Yes. So much. So often,” Gwendlyn replied. Kody and Christine’s daughter revealed that both her mom and dad have suggested that they talk to Robyn if they need some life advice. They believed Robyn “is this perfect person to talk to if you have anything you need to go through.”

Gwendlyn calls out Robyn for being ‘manipulative’

Since the beginning, Robyn has told fans that she always wanted plural marriage with the sister wives. She claims her dream was to have the “big family” she observed with other polygamist families.

Gwendlyn doesn’t believe that Robyn’s actions align with her words. “She also wants us to be this big happy family, but in my experience, that’s not true,” she said.

She also claims that Robyn isn’t the “perfect person to talk through your emotions” with, as her father suggests. She thinks that Robyn does more harm than help. “She claims that it’s going to be like this little one-on-one, it feels, at the risk of me sounding like I’m accusing her of being a bad person, but it feels manipulative to me,” Gwendlyn revealed.

While Kody believes that Robyn is the best communicator in the family, many other members of the Brown family disagree. Perhaps more older children will speak out about their experiences with Robyn.

Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to premiere in September 2023.