‘Sister Wives’ News: Kody Brown Spills Season 18 Spoilers About Adding More Wives

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is addressing the rumors that he will add more wives in the upcoming season 18. Kody spills spoilers when he reveals that he and Robyn Brown are “basically monogamous,” and that won’t change anytime soon.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Inside rumors that Kody and Robyn are seeking a sister wife

Christine Brown divorced Kody, Janelle Brown separated from him, and Meri Brown revealed their marriage was over at the end of Sister Wives Season 17. Kody is in a monogamous marriage with his last wife, Robyn, starting Sister Wives Season 18.

Sister Wives expert Pauline Bithell, co-host of the Tender Loving Care…? podcast with Kate Chindlund, told The U.S. Sun some inside information about the show. Bithell allegedly has multiple TLC production sources who give her the inside scoop.

According to Bithell, in Sister Wives Season 18, Kody will frantically searches for a new wife and tries to regain his identity as a polygamist. The source claims that Kody and Robyn are “actively” looking for a new wife. They allegedly started the courting process with one new wife and have been in the relationship since December 2022.

The relationship allegedly began through an international dating website as Kody and Robyn wanted someone “fresh” and not involved in the polygamous lifestyle in America. Bithell claims that Kody’s potential new wife is in her 20s and is from a South American country. The rumors don’t stop there. Bithell claims that Kody and Robyn meet the mystery woman in Mexico, where she dumps the Sister Wives star.

Kody clears up rumors about adding another wife

The Sister Wives Season 18 rumors about a new wife are just rumors. In a recent video, Kody set the record straight when he spilled some Sister Wives Season 18 spoilers.

In one of Kody’s Cameo for a fan, he revealed whether or not he will have more wives in the new season. He starts the clip by discussing how he’s portrayed on Sister Wives. “What I see is a caricature of myself. It doesn’t feel like it’s really me,” Kody said.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Then the former polygamist clears up rumors that he will be adding another wife on Sister Wives Season 18. “I won’t be having any more wives. Robyn and I are now basically monogamous. Don’t let that out yet. It’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming,” he revealed.

Is Kody still a polygamist?

On Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion, Kody mentioned feeling confused by his new life as a monogamous, which has led him to rethink his religious beliefs. During the reunion, Robyn admitted she was nervous about Kody wanting to seek out another wife but doubted it would happen, given how disastrously everything ended with his other wives.

In 2023, Kody seems to be living exclusively with Robyn and their five children, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella, in their home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody remains close to Robyn’s children, who all live at home. But has reportedly become estranged from nearly all his other children with his ex-wives, says his 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown.

Gwendlyn also said on her Patreon account that her dad isn’t a polygamist anymore and is happier because of it. She believes he won’t seek out another wife simply because he’s exhausted from the toll polygamy took on him.

Will Sister Wives fans continue to watch the show when the premise is removed now that Kody is a monogamist? Sister Wives Season 18 will still be interesting to watch. It will likely document the ending of Janelle and Kody’s marriage, the dissolution of Meri and Kody’s marriage, and the beginning of Christine and her new relationship with her boyfriend, David Woolley.

Sister Wives Season 18 is rumored to return in September 2023.