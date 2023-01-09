‘Sister Wives One-on-One’: 3 Strangest Things Robyn Brown Said in Her Monologue

On part 3 of the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion, Robyn Brown finally speaks out about many of the issues popping up on season 17. However, there were some strange moments. From body shaming to customer service, here are the highlights from Robyn’s strange monologue.

Robyn believes that wives should never ‘reject’ their husband’s affection

In regards to getting “favor” from her husband Kody Brown, Robyn said that the mistake that her Sister Wives made was that they’ve rejected his affection. She said that they “handed” Kody to her, basically, because they didn’t want to deal with it. “He’s a loving person. He’s a loving husband,” Robyn began.

Kody has been divorced by third wife, Christine Brown and is now separated from second wfe, Janelle Brown. Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown also revealed his decision to end their marriage. Robyn believes this is due to the wives not “taking care of their relationships,” and nothing to do with the alleged favoritism.

“And what you’re seeing is years of people not taking care of their relationships. He’s had wives reject him, affection-wise because they are uncomfortable or they don’t like it. That’s not who they are. . I’m sorry, but if you’re rejecting someone’s affection, your spouse. I don’t see how that’s gonna help your relationship,” she said.

Robyn body shames her former sister wives

Since the beginning of Sister Wives, Robyn made an analogy of her sister wives’ jealousy of her marriage. She called out the other wives who are “constantly nagging” Kody for better treatment and more time. “Even though you have this apple in your hand but you really want her orange, then how is he supposed to feel like you can see what he’s doing for you?” she said.

Robyn then body shames her former sister wives subtly while making a point about finding romance in a stagnant marriage. She said that despite stretch marks and weight gain, Kody still had romantic relationships with all of his wives. “When I came into this family, I knew, and I saw that when there’s stretch marks and there’s weight gain, and there’s like stagnants. They’re being stagnant in a marriage, or there’s fights or money problems or whatever there is, he still had this romance going with each of them. I saw it,” she said.

She then went back to the apple/orange analogy. “He had sweet things with each of them. I’m like, ‘You had this opportunity. And why are you looking at my orange? You have an apple. You each have something with him that I do not have.’ I don’t know how to sympathize with it other than [that]. I’m sorry when it’s hard. I do understand. Relationships are hard. Get your butt in there and work it out,” Robyn concluded.

Robyn treats Kody as her ‘best customer’

Another interesting moment from Robyn’s monologue was when she said she treats Kody like her “best customer.” While the sentiment is there, many Sister Wives fans found it strange to hear Robyn talking about her marriage as a business deal and Kody being her “best customer.”

She said, “They’re not looking at it like, ‘Oh, in my marriage, I’m going to treat this person like my best customer.’ In my marriage, when I have a problem, I’m not going to call him a name. I’m not going to hit below the belt. I’m not going to treat him like crap. I’m not going to do the silent treatment,” she said.

She said that if he does walk away, she asks him to stay long enough to sort things out. She’s tired of being “punished” and “blamed” for “communicating” with Kody.

“I don’t like being pushed around. I say my truth. I speak to him. I speak to him because, like he’s my best customer. I do. And I expect him to treat me the same way. And I’m not going to apologize for it anymore. I’m tired of feeling bad that I have a good relationship with Kody when other people don’t. That’s on them. They need to figure that out,” she said.

Some Sister Wives fans found Robyn’s monologue quite toxic, with the subtle body shaming and shifting blame. Sister Wives fans will have to wait for season 18 to find out what happens next with Robyn and Kody’s marriage.