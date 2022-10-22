‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Kody Brown Thinks Christine Brown’s Decision Was ‘Rushed’ Because He Was Arrogant Enough to Believe She’d Never Leave Him

It’s official; Sister Wives fans largely hate Kody Brown. As season 17 of the famed reality series wears on, Kody is getting worse and worse. Some of his recent behavior is incredibly perplexing, like his sudden interest in spending time with Truely Brown. Still, some of his behavior is wholly expected if you view Kody through a different lens. In several episodes, Kody has claimed Christine Brown “blindsided” him with her divorce proclamation. Most recently, he’s claimed Christine is “rushing” the process and once theorized that Christine wanted to move to Utah to get his “stink” off her. We don’t think Kody is confused by Christine’s move; he’s just surprised. He’s surprised by the sudden urgency because he’s spent years arrogantly assuming Christine would never leave him.

Kody Brown seems to want his wives to leave him, theorized ‘Sister Wives’ fans

After Kody Brown opted to divorce his first legal wife to marry his fourth legal wife, Sister Wives fans knew the writing was on the wall. When Meri Brown was caught up in a catfishing scandal, it was obvious that polygamy wasn’t nearly as great as the Browns claimed. Now, years after Kody married Robyn and Meri was catfished, Kody has admitted that he doesn’t believe in the principle of polygamy any longer. At the very least, he isn’t endorsing it as a way of life.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

If Kody doesn’t believe in polygamy, he has a few too many wives. Fans of the series have spent years thinking that Kody wants his wives, except for Robyn, to leave him. In October 2021, just weeks before Christine announced she had left her polygamist family, one Reddit user questioned whether Kody was actively trying to rid himself of his first three wives. Several more fans chimed in, with one user noting that Kody could be trying to push his wives out passively so he wasn’t “guilty” of leaving them behind. If that’s what he was going for, it worked with one of his wives. So, why exactly is he acting confused and hurt now? It could be arrogance.

It’s possible that Kody was arrogant enough to believe it would never happen

Sister Wives fans have spent years theorizing that Kody Brown has always hoped his wives would leave him. While we agree that the theory holds water, there might be another explanation for why he mistreated Meri Brown and Christine Brown so terribly. It’s possible that Kody was arrogant enough to believe none of them would ever actually stray too far. In short, he thought the mistreatment was OK because they didn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Truely Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/Twitter

Kody has no desire to have an intimate relationship with Meri Brown. He’s made that abundantly clear. Frankly, he doesn’t seem to want even a friendly relationship with her. He even suggested she might want to move away from Flagstaff to deal with business at her bed and breakfast. Meri has, thus far, declined to do so. Kody has spent years sidestepping Christine’s plea for a more connected marriage. For years, Kody didn’t need to put in the work. He’s been lucky thus far. His wives have all followed his lead. They moved when he said they should move and have largely kept their distaste for plural marriage to themselves. With years of relative calm, despite growing resentment within the Brown family, we think Kody might have grown complacent and a touch arrogant.

While there isn’t much concrete evidence to back up the theory, years of TLC’s footage does seem to indicate that Kody never, in his wildest dreams, believed one of his wives would actually move away and start a new life. Arrogance could explain his current state of confusion at Christine’s decision to pursue a separate life.

When did Kody Brown emotionally abandon each of his wives?

To be fair, it’s easy to see why Kody would have enough bravado to believe his wives wouldn’t leave him. He had emotionally detached from three of his four partners years before one eventually decided to ask for a divorce. In April 2022, Meri Brown admitted that she and her husband of three decades had stopped having an intimate relationship a decade earlier, years before she was involved in a catfishing incident. Kody later called his relationship with Janelle Brown more friendly than anything, and Christine has spent years lamenting her lack of a “full marriage.” One could argue that Kody likes the notion of having multiple wives, so he emotionally abandoned them without bothering to end the marriages.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

When exactly did that happen? While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when he completely detached from three of his four wives, Sister Wives fans have sensed a significant issue between Kody and three of his four wives for years. Christine began subtly mentioning trouble in her marriage early on in the show’s run. Her displeasure has been more pronounced recently, but it was still there. One could safely theorize that Kody basically abandoned the notion of polygamy about a decade ago. The emotional abandonment of his first three wives soon followed.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Seems Oblivious to Kody Brown’s True Intentions When It Comes to Meri Brown