‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Meri Brown Is Jealous of Christine Brown

The Brown family started Sister Wives with the intention of showing how well polygamy worked. At least, that’s what they said in the series opener. As the years passed and their family grew, it became obvious to fans of the show that the Browns were not the happy, functioning family they claimed. If anything, they proved their hypothesis wrong. Polygamy certainly didn’t seem to work for them. Jealous, in-fighting, and unbalanced power dynamics ultimately dissolved the plural family. In the show’s most recent episode, it seems pretty apparent that Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s first wife, is still dealing with jealousy, especially regarding Kody’s reaction to Christine Brown, his third wife, leaving him.

Meri pointed out that Kody wanted to work things out with Christine

Meri Brown is still having a hard time accepting that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. Kody has made himself abundantly clear that he has no desire to make his marriage to Meri work ever again. Finally, the small business owner seems to be getting that it’s over. Feelings of jealousy, however, are bubbling up now.

In a clip from the most recent episode of Sister Wives, Meri draws parallels between her relationship with Kody and Kody’s relationship with his third wife, Christine Brown. While she said she finds those parallels “disturbing,” she is still focusing on something that most Sister Wives fans think is pointless. In the clip, Meri seemed bitter that Kody had an interest in trying, at some point, to work on his marriage to Christine Brown but didn’t have an interest in trying to rectify his estrangement from Meri.

Is Meri Brown jealous of Christine Brown?

Meri’s bewilderment over Kody’s interest in trying to work things out with Christine Brown stymied some fans. Other viewers insist they understand exactly where Meri is coming from. One Reddit user believes Meri is jealous of Christine, not only because Kody wanted to make things work but because Christine’s decision to leave showed great strength.

We don’t disagree with the assessment. There is probably more to those feelings, though. Meri may also feel envious because Christine’s decision has positively impacted her life. She’s gained new fans, a peaceful life, and a solo cooking show from that one decision. It is a decision that Meri could have made several years before Christine.

It wouldn’t be shocking to find out that Meri might regret her decision to stay after seeing how the decision to leave changed Christine’s life. In theory, Meri could have reaped the same benefits as Christine if she had just decided to leave her plural family. Instead, she doubled down on her desire to stay, despite Kody’s feelings about her. It has yet to generate positive results. Not only are Sister Wives fans exasperated with her, but Kody has largely ignored her efforts.