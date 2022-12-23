‘Sister Wives’ and Other TLC Shows You Missed in 2022

While TLC might have started off as The Learning Channel, it’s definitely grown into something else over the years. Their tagline is “Life, unscripted,” and they air reality TV shows almost exclusively. So, here are some of the TLC shows you might have missed in 2022.

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 included more drama than ever before

TLC first aired Sister Wives in 2010, and now, fans just wrapped up watching season 17. The show follows Kody Brown and his multiple wives as they navigate the difficulties that come along with a polygamist lifestyle. When we first met Kody, he had three wives – Meri, Janelle, and Christine. The family was in the process of bringing another wife into the family, and Kody was engaged to Robyn. Now, it seems Kody might be down to one wife after the most recent season, as Christine, Meri, and Janelle decided to divorce him. If that’s not enough to make your head spin, we don’t know what is, so if you love drama, check out the Brown family in Sister Wives. Hulu offers all seventeen seasons on its platform.

‘Little People, Big World’ is another huge hit for TLC

The TLC show Little People, Big World has been a fan favorite since 2006. Fans watched the Roloff family grow and change over the course of 24 seasons. What started off as a show about Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob, has become a show about their growing family of grandchildren, their successes, and their struggles. One of the later focuses of this season centered around Matt’s decision to sell the family farm, which caused a rift with the rest of the family. With 380 episodes, get settled in for binge-watching Little People, Big World until your heart’s content.

The TLC show ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ follows multiple couples looking to dip their toes into a polygamist lifestyle

If you enjoy Sister Wives, you definitely want to check out Seeking Sister Wife. The shows aren’t related, but they share the same foundation focusing on polygamy. In Seeking Sister Wife, several couples date women they potentially want to bring into their family. Sister Wives focuses on polygamy due to religious reasons. However, that’s not why every couple on Seeking Sister Wife wants to add another woman to their family. Some of the couples are just interested in the lifestyle away from the religious aspects. The show first premiered in 2018, but season 4 ended earlier this year in June. That means you haven’t missed all that much if you want to catch up.

Obviously, TLC knows how to draw a crowd with its unscripted programming.