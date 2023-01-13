‘Sister Wives’: Paedon Brown Alleges the Family Considered Moves to Wyoming and Utah Before Robyn Brown Forced Flagstaff

The Brown family is suddenly interested in spilling all of the family tea. In the final weeks of Sister Wives season 17, Gwendlyn Brown started a Patreon account. Now that the season is over, Christine Brown is also dabbling in a subscription model. Paedon Brown, Christine’s only son, has been spilling tea for months and has suddenly become active again. Christine and Kody Brown’s only son sat down with a celebrity blogger for a YouTube video and revealed more about the family’s controversial move to Flagstaff, Arizona. The move was covered on Sister Wives, but the reasoning never made sense to fans.

Paedon Brown reveals both Utah and Wyoming were considerations before settling on Flagstaff

Paedon Brown sat down with John Yates, a celebrity blogger, for an interview this week. During the interview, Paedon got into the logistics of the family’s move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. To Sister Wives fans, the move seemed to come out of nowhere. That wasn’t exactly the case.

Paedon revealed that the Brown family had always planned to move away from Las Vegas, but they initially planned to move closer to family. According to Paedon, Utah and Wyoming were both discussed as options. The Brown family had previously lived in both states and reportedly has extended family in both. Paedon said Flagstaff wasn’t even on the radar initially, but Robyn Brown pushed the entire family into the move.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have speculated that the family’s move was for Dayton’s college; Paedon and Gwendlyn confirm the speculation

The Brown family’s inexplicable move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona, suddenly has an explanation. While the family always planned to leave Las Vegas, Paedon contends that Flagstaff was not on the radar until Dayton Brown decided to attend college at Northern Arizona University. The public research university is located in Flagstaff.

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown’s children | TLC/YouTube

According to Paedon’s recollection, Dayton did not wish for the entire family to follow him to Flagstaff. Instead, Paedon claims the now 22-year-old Dayton was looking for freedom. He alleges that Robyn Brown led the charge, insisting she was following Dayton to Flagstaff. Only then, claims Paedon did Kody show any interest in the state of Arizona.

Paedon has made several lofty claims on social media and in interviews that have yet to be corroborated. The Flagstaff allegation is backed up, though. Several weeks back, Gwendlyn Brown revealed on Patreon that the Brown family’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona, was very much influenced by Dayton Brown’s college choice. Gwendlyn, 21, moved with the family to Flagstaff. Paedon Brown did not.

Was the Flagstaff move when the resentment really set in?

There has been a lot of talk about resentment and bitterness this season on Sister Wives. Kody Brown’s relationship with several of his adult children has completely deteriorated, and he appears to have limited contact with the children he shares with his first three wives. Kody Brown initially blamed the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and differing opinions on quarantine protocol for the family rift. Is that what the real problem was, though? Sister Wives fans have long suspected the move had something to do with it. It seems possible that seeds of resentment and bitterness were planted right around the time the family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Several of the Brown kids were well-established in Las Vegas and happy. Gabriel Brown, who Kody is completely estranged from, was incredibly angry about the move. Then a high school junior, he refused to pack his things until the night before they planned to leave the city. Could the fact that Kody insisted the entire family move to Flagstaff to accommodate Robyn have kickstarted the estrangement process? It seems feasible.