‘Sister Wives: Paedon Brown Leaks Season 18 Premiere Timeline

Sister Wives fans watched the Brown family implode during season 17. The season, which ran from September 2022 to January 2023, was the show’s most dramatic yet. Season 18 of Sister Wives could offer some stiff competition, though. Since the end of the last season, fans have been clamoring to find out when the series will continue. Paedon Brown, the only son of Christine and Kody Brown, just leaked premiere date information.

Paedon Brown leaks ‘Sister Wives’ season 18 premiere date on TikTok

Paedon Brown is back on TikTok after a brief hiatus. The break has done little to stop him from sharing Sister Wives’ secrets and news. During his return Live event, Paedon told fans that they could expect to see another season of Sister Wives in September 2023.

Paedon didn’t share a specific release date, but September still narrows it down pretty well. The show will likely keep its successful Sunday at 10 pm timeslot, so there are only four potential dates for the premiere. Season 17 also premiered in the fall. With a Sept. 11 premiere date, the series ran through January 2023. Fans are hoping for a long season this time around, too.

TLC has yet to announce another season of ‘Sister Wives’

While Paedon claims season 18 will premiere in September 2023, TLC has not publicly announced a release date. In fact, the network has not asserted that there will be a new season at all yet. That’s not particularly surprising, though. The network is well-known for holding onto announcements until shortly before a new season premieres.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

TLC announced the premiere of season 17 in July. The season’s first episode aired in early September. If the network continues with its previous announcement schedule, fans will learn the exact date that Sister Wives season 18 will premiere sometime over the summer.

What events are likely to be covered in season 18 of ‘Sister Wives’?

Season 17 of Sister Wives covered Christine Brown’s decision to leave the Browns and move to Utah. The divorce and its emotional fallout eclipsed all other storylines. Now that Christine is settled in a new state and enjoying a new relationship, fans can’t help but wonder what season 18 will focus on.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

If season 18 follows the same formula as season 17, a couple of storylines have the potential to take center stage. Janelle Brown’s decision to separate from Kody Brown feels like the most natural storyline to focus on. Janelle is another fan favorite, and fans have been hoping she’d step away from her troubled marriage. She announced her separation during the season 17 tell-all episodes, so naturally, the upcoming season should pick up from there.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Meri Brown’s admission that her marriage is officially over could make for great reality TV, too. Still, it seems unlikely that Sister Wives will cover it in season 18. The notion that her marriage was truly dead didn’t dawn on Meri until recently. Since the show’s footage is about a year old when it airs, it seems unlikely that Meri’s sudden realization will make it into the upcoming season.