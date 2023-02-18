‘Sister Wives’ Polygamist Friend Joe Darger Says Kody’s ‘Ego’ Is What Divided the Brown Family

The Brown’s polygamist friend, Joe Darger, who was featured on Sister Wives, reveals an interesting perspective on the Brown family. The Dargers think Kody Brown “let” his family get divided because of his ego.

The Darger Family, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Who are the Dargers?

The husband, Joe Darger, is married to three women. Joe married two of his wives, Alina and Vicki, on the same day. Then 10 years later, Vicki’s twin sister, Valerie, married Joe after getting divorced. The polygamist family had their own special on TLC called My Three Wives.

Sister Wives Season 5 Episode 3, ‘More Sister Wives’ is the first time Sister Wives fans were introduced to the Darger family. They claim to have been friends with the Browns for many years at that point. In the episode, the Dargers and the Browns pack up their families and head to the beach on vacation.

In the episode, the difference in opinions on plural marriage between the Dargers and the Browns was stark. Joe ran his family like with a military-like structure and precision. Meanwhile, Kody struggled to get his family to listen to him. In the episode, Kody’s pride gets hurt when his wives openly praise Joe for his efficiency.

The Darger family can’t watch ‘Sister Wives’

While the Dargers were on Sister Wives and have been friends with the Browns for years, it doesn’t mean that they watch the show now. The Darger family tweeted back on Oct. 23, 2022, that they couldn’t watch the TLC show anymore because it’s too difficult.

“Can’t watch it. To [sic] hard to watch people you care about self destruct knowing that most of what is reality TV is not real,” the Darger family tweeted.

In October 2022, Christine Brown’s divorce from Kody was broadcast on Sister Wives Season 17. And by the end of the season, Kody revealed he was no longer married to Meri Brown and that Janelle Brown had separated from him, leaving him with one wife, Robyn Brown.

Joe thinks Kody Brown let his family become divided

On Jan. 25, the Darger family answered some Sister Wives fan questions about polygamy. One fan asked the Dargers about Kody’s Sister Wives catchphrase, “Love should be multiplied, not divided.” They asked in the Twitter thread, “Does it not seem that it is actually divided if you are a wife and multiplied if you’re the husband?”

The Darger family account replied to the Sister Wives fan, “In Kody’s case, it seems he has let it become divided.”

They went on to explain what they meant in an additional tweet. “Polygamy is a magnifier. If you have love and connection or any weakness, it is multiplied; and if you have ego, resentment, or weakness it is exposed. Far better to be grateful for what you have then [sic] to want more.”

On Sister Wives, the Dargers were an example of a seemingly successful polygamous family, and they tried unsuccessfully to help the Browns be more like them. It must be hard on them to see their friends’ marriages self-destruct because of ego.