‘Sister Wives’ Rewind: How Did Kody Brown and Christine Brown Meet?

Christine Brown was the first of Kody Brown’s wives to leave him behind. Two more would soon follow. The Sister Wives star became a fan favorite in November 2021 when she announced her split from Kody. Since then, TLC cameras have shared Christine’s journey to divorce across two seasons of Sister Wives. We’ve heard so much about Christine and Kody’s disdain for each other that it can be difficult to remember that, at some point, these two sworn enemies used to love each other. So, let’s go back to the beginning and explore how Kody and Christine first met.

How did Christine Brown and Kody Brown meet?

Christine and Kody first met when Kody began attending a local church with his then-wife, Meri Brown. Christine was part of the youth group at the church. She developed a friendship with both Meri and Kody but admitted she was hoping for more from Kody.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, Christine revealed that she had feelings for Kody but tried to distance herself from the Browns when she learned they were courting someone else. In fact, Kody and Meri had agreed to court a young woman who Christine had previously been friends with. Eventually, that courtship fell through, and Kody and Christine reconnected.

When did the couple actually marry?

Christine Brown became Kody Borwn’s third wife on March 25, 1994, a little more than a year after Janelle Brown became Kody Brown’s second wife. According to the Browns, each of their weddings was unique.

The Brown family | TLC/Discovery+

Meri Brown recalled having a large wedding and reception, which most people would consider pretty standard. Meri and Kody were legally wed in 1990. Janelle Brown, who was a guest at Meri and Kody’s celebration, noted that her spiritual wedding was much smaller and more simplistic. Janelle and Kody wed in January 1993. Christine Brown described her wedding day as “morose.” Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth and now only wife, had a large celebration that TLC filmed.

Why did Kody Brown marry Christine Brown?

Christine Brown and Kody Brown have spent the last two years rehashing the details of their decades-long marriage, and the details are not pretty. In the season 17 tell-all episode, Kody revealed that Christine Brown was “polygamist royalty” when he met her and that part of her allure was what her family name could do for his social status inside the church. He admitted that it was “all ego.”

Christine, for her part, revealed that she may have been a bit persistent in her pursuit of Kody. In fact, she conceded that Kody may have taken something she had said as a “proposal” of sorts. During an appearance on Reality Life with Kate Casey, Christine admitted that she told Kody that if she were going to get married, she’d like to marry into his family. They married not long after. Christine said that due to her upbringing, she didn’t want to be “running around” with a “married man,” so their courtship was short.