‘Sister Wives’ Robyn Accuses Christine of Lying About Relationship Struggles in Las Vegas — ‘That’s a Lie’

In a preview for the upcoming November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown accuses Christine Brown of lying about her marriage struggles with Kody Brown. Christine claims that her marriage to Kody has been “struggling” since the family was living in Las Vegas, but Robyn isn’t convinced.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine says she’s been struggling with her marriage to Kody since Las Vegas

In a sneak preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode (Via US Weekly), Kody is trying to figure out why he’s “so angry” about Christine leaving the family. “You’ve been in this place for a very, very long time. And I’m just gradually getting clued in.”

The father of 18 claims he actually found out about how long Christine has been prepared to leave him from his daughter, Madison ‘Maddie’ Brush, whom he shares with his second wife, Janelle Brown. “I actually found out from Madison that you had been saying that you had been thinking about leaving,” Kody told Christine.

Christine told him that if he hears things “through the grapevine,” he should “address the source.” She told Kody that, in reality, the older children in the family asked her if she would stay in her toxic marriage.

Robyn questions Christine about why the older children would ask her about her failing marriage. “They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time. The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas that you and dad weren’t really close anymore,'” Christine explained to her.

Robyn calls Christine out on her marriage timeline

In the clip, Robyn is shocked that Christine’s marriage to Kody has been struggling for that long. “In Vegas?” Robyn questions Christine. After she confirms, Robyn calls her out. “That’s a lie,” Robyn tells Christine.

“Because I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember Janelle and Kody making their relationship better than it ever has been. I remember him talking with you,” Robyn says during the family meeting.

“I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guy’s relationship. So either you guys were faking it in front of me. I don’t know,” Robyn tells Christine.

Christine reacts to Robyn accusing her of lying

Of course, Christine is taken aback by Robyn accusing her of lying. “I’m not sure why she’s saying that I’m lying. Kody and I did struggle in Vegas. And my kids did see it,” the mother of six confirms.

Robyn tells the cameras, “She’s sitting here saying that everybody’s relationships were struggling in Las Vegas, and we didn’t have what we had. And that Kody and I were the only ones that were OK. That’s not true,” Robyn tells the cameras.

However, many Sister Wives fans know that Christine expressed difficulty in her marriage while the family was in Las Vegas. According to the Sister Wives Season 17 trailer, the conversation ends with Kody yelling about something Christine said being a “knife” in his “kidneys.” It will be interesting to see what the rest of the conversation holds.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Meri and Kody Were ‘Devastated’ by Failed Courtship in 1991 With an 18-Year-Old