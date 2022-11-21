‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Kody Labeled ‘Selfish’ Parents After Fans Notice Ariella Still Uses a Pacifier

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown are being called out as “negligent” and “selfish” parents after the November 20 Sister Wives episode. Not only was their 5-year-old daughter, Ariella Brown, not wearing a seatbelt, but she also had a pacifier in her mouth.

Ariella Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Ariella isn’t wearing a seatbelt and is still using a pacifier

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Robyn, Kody, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella gather at Christine’s house to say goodbye. As they pull up to Christine’s house, the cameras catch Robyn, Kody, and Ariella without seatbelts. Ariella is five years old and in Kindergarten, so it shocked fans when they noticed she’s still using a pacifier. Check out the screenshot from the episode below:

Robyn Brown, Ariella Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Sister Wives were shocked when they noticed that not only did Kody and Robyn not make their school-aged child wear a seatbelt, but they were equally shocked when they saw she was still using a pacifier. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Sister Wives fans have been concerned about Robyn’s children’s well beings.

‘Sister Wives’ fans call out Robyn and Kody for ‘negligent’ parenting

Many Sister Wives fans couldn’t believe how negligent Kody and Robyn’s parenting has become on Reddit. One fan commented, “I think the lack of seat belts is gross and absolutely ridiculous considering how much they hyped up the need for COVID protocols the last two years.” Another fan agreed, “They have ZERO excuse for Ari not being buckled in,” especially considering that it’s known that the majority of accidents happen close to home.

Ariella Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

As for Ariella having a pacifier at five-years-old, many Sister Wives fans debated whether it should be a cause of concern. One fan wrote, “There is no excuse for that child to be using a pacifier at her age. Especially since both of her parents are home full-time!”

Another fan agreed, “This greatly impedes speech in both effort and the formation of her mouth, which makes those sounds harder to form.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans are concerned about Ariella’s sleep schedule

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Robyn and Kody have been called out for lazy parenting. In the November 13 episode of Sister Wives, Ariella went to Kindergarten for the first time. Kody revealed that this was the earliest the five-year-old had ever been out of bed. Typically, it’s Ariella who dictates when she goes to bed and often goes to bed past midnight and, on occasion, will stay up all night.

Kody and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

Robyn laughed about how difficult it has been trying to get her sleep schedule to be routine, but she conceded that she couldn’t do anything about it until she was older. Many Sister Wive fans were concerned about Ariella’s sleep schedule. She not only never had a bedtime but would be allowed to wake up early in the afternoon without any interference from Robyn or Kody.

While Sister Wives fans could debate the couple’s parenting styles regarding bedtimes and pacifiers, safety is nonnegotiable, so fans can all agree that there’s no excuse for Ariella not to have a seatbelt on while in a moving vehicle.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Find Old Cringe-Worthy Photoshoots of the Brown Family