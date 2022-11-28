‘Sister Wives’: Robyn and Kody’s House Worth Well Over 1 Million Dollars in 2022

Sister Wives Season 17 reveals new information about Robyn and Kody Brown’s financial situation. The $890,000 home they bought in 2019 is worth well over $1 million now. Here’s what we know about the market value of the lavish Flagstaff, Arizona house in 2022.

Robyn and Kody bought their home for $890,000 in 2019

In 2019, the entire Brown family uprooted their lives from their cul-de-sac in Las Vegas, Nevada, to their new life in Flagstaff, Arizona. The family bought a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Flagstaff for Robyn and her five children — Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

According to documents obtained in Coconino County, Kody and Robyn are listed as “husband and wife” on the deed of trust for the house. Robyn and Kody closed on the woodlands cabin on August 30, 2019, after paying $890,000.

According to the listing on Zillow, Robyn’s house is a 4,400-square-foot cabin surrounded by trees and has views of the area’s mountain ranges. It was built in 2007 and sits on a ridge on a “heavily-treed four acres.” It boasts an expansive wrap-around desk and a four-car garage.

Inside, it has two master suites and three other bedrooms. The kitchen contains a commercial-sized refrigerator, a gas stove, underfloor heating, and a wine fridge.

Robyn and Kody’s house is worth closer to $1.5 million in 2022

A Sister Wives fan wanted to set the record straight about the actual market value of Robyn and Kody’s house in 2022. They wrote a post in the Sister Wives subreddit, “I need to correct y’all with this Robyn house situation.” Check out the post below:

They wrote, “Her house is closer to being worth $1.5 million.” They revealed that it’s well over $1 million now, and if sold, would make a profit of over $600,000.” The Reddit user attached screenshots from Trulia and Zillow. And both websites estimate the house’s value at $1,466,300 as of November 2022.

Janelle and Meri used their money to pay for Robyn’s house

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle revealed some shocking decisions that put her in a “stupid position” financially. Janelle has somehow made it, so she has no assets in only her name. Everything Janelle owns either has Kody’s or another wife’s name on it. And now she’s wondering what she’s going to leave to her children.

Janelle shocked audiences when she admitted giving half the profit from her Las Vegas to Robyn to help her buy her home in Flagstaff. “I gave half the proceeds from my house in Vegas to Robyn,” she said. And based on how much Janelle’s Las Vegas sold for, that means she gave $300,000 to Robyn for her house.

Then, in the November 27 episode of Sister Wives, Meri revealed that she also gave Robyn money for her house. “When I sold my house in Vegas, I gave my money that I made from that house to Robyn so that she could buy her house here in Flagstaff,” Meri explained.

Will Janelle and Meri ever get a return on their investment? It seems unlikely since the money they gave Robyn was the family’s money.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

