The reality television star maintains she's innocent of all the drama surrounding the Brown family but fans believe otherwise.

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown has been called out by fans for her behavior as Kody Brown’s wife, despite her repeated claims that she stays out of the family drama. Throughout season 18, Robyn takes a passive approach to the drama within the Brown family, but fans see her actions differently. They claim her “emotionally manipulative” behavior is the neck that turns Kody’s head.

Robyn Brown appears to be one of the least-liked members of the ‘Sister Wives’ cast: here’s why

Regular viewers of Sister Wives have spent the better part of 18 seasons dissecting Robyn Brown’s behavior on the TLC series. However, she has never come under a microscope more than this past season.

Robyn has attempted to hang on to the idea of polygamy. However, despite her claims of encouraging Kody Brown to reconcile with his wives, he seems to be doing the complete opposite.

Reddit users shared their feelings about Robyn’s behavior this season. Although it seems passive, there appears to be more than meets the eye.

“Robyn didn’t want to sit on a porch with her sister, wives, children, and grandchildren and watch Kody run around like he does. Robyn wanted to be Queen Bee and rule over Coyote Court,” one fan wrote. “She’s an emotionally manipulative hoarder that has essentially ruined his legacy with all of his children.”

A second fan claims Robyn’s meltdown during Kody and Meri’s Brown breakup conversation was even more manipulative. “Her meltdown could have been a powerful move to shut down the conversation. Maybe she thought they would chase after her and say they would stop talking about it.”

“She has no one to aim Kody at to white night for her. She has no one to blame for her constant state of unhappiness but her miserable self. Congrats Robyn! You’ve won the ultimate booby prize,” penned a third Reddit user.

Robyn Brown’s the reason Kody Brown continued to stay married even though he had given up on most of his relationships

In part one of the Sister Wives One-on-One series, Robyn Brown discussed Kody Brown’s breakup with wife Janelle Brown. She did not understand why Kody and Janelle couldn’t work their differences out.

The reality star told finale host Sukanya Krishnan that she tried encouraging her husband to mend fences with Janelle Brown. “(I was saying), ‘Go work it out with her. Go talk to her,'” she said.

“And it’s weird because I kept saying, ‘You guys have how many years together? You have six kids,” Robyn declared. “Yeah, 30 years,” Krishnan replied, to which Robyn added, “Yeah, that’s worth looking at. You know, I said that to him over and over.”

“That’s worth looking at. That’s worth fighting for. I’m like, ‘Why can’t you just go talk and see if there’s something worth fighting for?'” Robyn concluded. “That’s a long time. That’s a lot of kids. And to just like, you know, toss it to the side. I said, ‘That’s one fight.'”

However, Robyn’s insistence on Kody working out his relationships was laid bare during his discussion with Meri Brown. He said he was “willing to fake being in love and doing my duties as a husband. Sort of putting up with things that frustrate me so deeply that I struggle to be around her” to keep Robyn happy.

In ‘Sister Wives’ One-On-One Part 2, Kody claims he was ‘trying to love’ three of his four wives

In a teaser for the second part of the One-On-One episodes of Sister Wives, Kody Brown claims he “doesn’t deserve how poorly his wives have treated him.” Fans can assume he is discussing Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown and not “fundamentally loyal” Robyn Brown.

Kody says, “I’ve got a lot of contempt for how [Janelle’s] treated me, and I accuse them, and they say, ‘We’re not doing that.’ I think they’re trash-talking me because if I’m small, it makes them feel OK for the way they’ve treated me,” he continued. “I might not have been in love, but I was being loving and trying to love.”

“Sometimes I would feel in love, and I was making all the effort. I don’t think I’m accountable for that,” Kody alleged, seemingly rewriting his personal history.

Sister Wives One-On-One Part 2 airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.