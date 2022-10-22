‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer

In the super teaser for Sister Wives Season 17, it is revealed that Kody Brown’s first wife, Robyn Brown, gets hospitalized after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). Despite Kody taking serious measures within the family to avoid coronavirus exposure, Robyn gets sick.

In the super trailer for Sister Wives Season 17 (via People), Robyn reveals that she caught the coronavirus. “We were following all of the protocols, and still, somehow, COVID got us,” Robyn reveals.

In the next scene, Robyn is filming from a hospital bed where she appears to have difficulty breathing. “So we’re going to see the doctor,” Robyn tells the camera.

Aparently Robyn’s coronavirus battle was nearly fatal. “I hate that I was sitting there watching Robyn, wondering if she was going to live,” Kody said in an interview.

Kody Brown admits to catching COVID-19 in season 17

In a recent Cameo that Kody made for a fan (via Reddit), Kody opened up about the effects of the pandemic on the family.

Kody reveals that he contracted the coronavirus but can’t talk about it because it would be a “spoiler” for Sister Wives Season 17. “So I can’t talk about the experience,” Kody tells the Sister Wives fan.

“COVID has been hard on us as an epidemic as a pandemic. Because it put our family in a very difficult place,” Kody admits. He said the pandemic caused “a lot of separation, a lot of division, [and] a lot of different opinions,” he says.

“And it was very hard. And I’ve heard from a lot of people that that has happened to a lot of families,” the Sister Wives star concludes.

Did Kody catch the virus after officiating his friend’s wedding?

In a sneak peek for the October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Kody takes time away from the family to travel out of state to officiate his friend’s wedding. In the clip, Kody is thrilled to announce his friend and his new wife as husband and wife.

“It was fun introducing them. They’re very traditional. She wanted Brian’s name,” Kody said. “And she is very much this perfectly supportive wife, and I think she was very excited about me introducing them as Mr. and Mrs. Brian Coldwell,” Kody says in the clip. He is then seen dancing among the other wedding guests.

As fans noticed, Kody wasn’t wearing a mask at the wedding. Perhaps that’s when he caught the coronavirus and spread it to the rest of his family. And since he’s staying with Robyn almost exclusively now, it makes sense that he spread it to her, not visa versa.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

