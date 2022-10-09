‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Seems Oblivious to Kody Brown’s True Intentions When It Comes to Meri Brown

Kody Brown appears to be continuing his systematic dismantling of his plural family in season 17 of Sister Wives. Christine Brown opted to move to Utah after ending her marriage to Kody. Kody suggested his marriage to Janelle Brown was more platonic than anything last season. Now, Kody has recommended his estranged first wife, Meri Brown, move to Utah full-time to run her bed and breakfast. Meri found the suggestion hurtful, and while Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, agreed the proposal was a bit mean, she seems oblivious to Kody’s intentions. Fans are largely in agreement that Kody wishes to be monogamous. Robyn either doesn’t see it or is pretending she doesn’t.

Kody Brown hurts Meri Brown’s feelings once again

Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s marriage has not been picture-perfect, that’s for certain. The couple has been mostly estranged for years, and they stopped having an intimate relationship years before that. Still, Meri Brown holds out hope of rebuilding her marriage. Kody is making it clear that it won’t be happening, and he’s doing it by hurting Meri’s feelings.

As Meri copes with the shocking loss of her mother, Kody suggests she move back to Utah to run the inn. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/YGF5D6cto5 — TLC Network (@TLC) October 7, 2022

In the season 17 episode, “The Last Family Gathering,” Kody suggests Meri pick up and move to Parowan, Utah, to run Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. The suggestion came shortly after Meri’s mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, died suddenly. Bonnie had been running the inn for Meri in recent years. In a confessional, Meri admitted that Kody’s suggestion was hurtful. While the other wives weighed in on Kody’s comments, only Robyn Brown seemed compelled to defend him.

Robyn Brown defended Kody Brown

As we have grown to expect, Robyn Brown spent much of the most recent episode of Sister Wives defending Kody Brown. While Robyn agreed that Kody’s suggestion was unnecessarily mean, she insists that perhaps her husband of more than a decade “didn’t mean it” the way it sounded.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

During an interview segment, Robyn reasoned that Kody tends to think out loud, which can lead to him saying things that sound worse than they really are. She went on to say that what he said was insensitive, but he likely was just trying to be creative. Sister Wives fans don’t agree, and neither do we.

Robyn Brown seems oblivious to Kody’s true intentions

The only person who appears to be still interested in a true plural marriage is Robyn Brown. The reasons for that are probably pretty complex. More so than anything, Robyn is likely still interested in the principle because she’s never had to truly “live it.” She’s never shared a home with a sister wife and has had most of Kody’s attention since moving in. Robyn is comfortable with the idea of polygamy.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

The mother of five seems so comfortable with the idea that she doesn’t even recognize what Kody is doing to his own family. The father of 18 has made it clear that he no longer advocates for polygamy. He isn’t involved in the religious aspect of the principle and has largely stepped away from three of his four wives. Still, Kody insists that he can’t be the one to pull the plug. He insists he can’t be the one to end his marraiges.

So what options does that leave him? Based on what we’ve seen on Sister Wives, Kody seems to be quietly manipulating the situation behind the scenes to get what he wants. He wishes to be monogamous and is driving his wives away to get that job done. Christine Brown has already left. Janelle Brown appears largely independent, too. If Meri were to move to Utah permanently, he’d be in a monogamous marriage. His actions speak loudly to Sister Wives fans, but Robyn doesn’t seem to see it. At the very least, she doesn’t want to admit it.

