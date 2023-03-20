‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown’s Controversial Views on Money Revealed

In an old clip from Sister Wives, Robyn Brown talks about her views on money, which differ significantly from those of her husband, Kody Brown. Many Sister Wives fans find what she says controversial, given the context of her history with money within the family.

Robyn’s controversial views on spending money

In an old Sister Wives clip from season 13, the Browns were preparing to move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona. In the clip (via Reddit), Robyn talks about how she and Kody view money differently.

“Kody and I are different in the way that we look at money. He talks a lot about saving money and not spending money and stuff like that. And I think saving is good, but I also think that quality of living is important. If Flagstaff could improve our quality of living, then it would be worth the money to me,” Robyn said in the clip.

In 2019, Kody and Robyn moved into their 4,400-square-foot home in Flagstaff they bought for $900,000. According to Janelle, they took $222,500 from the family’s shared account as a downpayment for Robyn’s home. The lavish home, worth over $1.5 million in 2023, has two master suites, three other bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a four-car garage.

Robyn’s alleged shopping addiction

Before Robyn married Kody, she was married to David Jessop from 1999 to 2007. During their eight-year-long marriage, Robyn had accrued quite a debt. When Robyn was added to the family in 2010 with her three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, she brought thousands of dollars of debt with her.

According to Starcasm, Robyn had over $32,000 in debt from multiple store credit cards. The outlet claims that those stores comprised Sears, Target, and Victoria’s Secret. It’s rumored that Robyn has a shopping addiction, which is how she racked up so much credit debt.

For the family to qualify for a home loan during their move to Las Vegas, they had to pay off Robyn’s debt. The family funds that was made up of Janelle Brown and Meri Brown’s income.

Does Robyn have a job?

For someone to have such a lax view of money and expensive taste, many Sister Wives fans want to know what she brought to the family financially. If Robyn did have a job, there was never any mention of it on the 17 seasons of Sister Wives or in the family 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, where Christine, Janelle, and Meri’s employment was often mentioned.

In the early seasons of Sister Wives, Robyn had worried her sister wives wouldn’t find the “value” in her joining the family in 2010. She added four more mouths to feed, and another mortgage to the family’s already tight budget. She felt the pressure to find a job and said she was looking.

In the meantime, she made herself useful by caring for the wives’ other 13 children alongside Christine. Despite saying she was looking for employment, she never found a job in Lehi, Utah, as the family quickly moved to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The family invested in her idea of having a polygamy-inspired jewelry brand, My Sister Wife’s Closet. Unsurprisingly, many monogamous people couldn’t relate to the concept, and it seems the shop is defunct, as the designs on the website haven’t been updated since 2019. Mykelti Brown, Christine and Kody’s daughter, claims that Robyn alleges she’s still filling orders for My Sister Wife’s Closet in 2023.

Of course, many Sister Wives fans find Robyn’s comments about money insensitive, given the circumstances of her joining the struggling family with debt, never contributing to the finances, and buying the most expensive homes.

Sister Wives Season 18 is rumored to return in September 2023.