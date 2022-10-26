‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Cries About Watching Christine’s Divorce ‘Destroy’ Her Dream of Plural Marriage

In a clip for Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown’s divorce sends shockwaves throughout the family. Robyn Brown and Meri Brown are devastated as they talk about how they will “rebuild” the family after their sister wives’ departure.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ preview: Robyn tells Meri they have to ‘rebuild’ the family after Christine leaves

In a preview for the October 30 episode of Sister Wives (via ET), Meri and Robyn get together to discuss the family’s future now that Christine is leaving. “I just don’t want to admit or even accept the idea that whatever we had as a family is gone,” Robyn tells Meri.

Christine wants her sister wives to accept her decision. “They don’t have a choice,” Christine says to the cameras. Janelle agrees that Christine’s decision to leave is a “big change.” She says, “The family as we know it no longer exists.”

Robyn says that when Christine announced her divorce from Kody, she noticed how she was “released” from the marriage. “I could see it. I could feel it on her,” she said. Robyn said that she “recognized” it, as she had gone through a divorce before with her ex-husband, David Jessop. “You’ve been there,” Meri agrees.

Robyn says Christine ‘destroyed’

While Robyn has been through a divorce before, she was hopeful that choosing Kody and his three wives would be her forever. “I really wanted plural marriage and give that big picture of the whole family to my kids,” she said.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Robyn has three children, Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna, from her previous marriage and two younger children with Kody, 10-year-old Solomon Brown and 5-year-old Ariella Brown. “They’re not even gonna get to experience it. I want that for my kids, but I also want for me too,” the mother of five cries in her interview.

Since joining the family, Robyn has claimed she never wanted a monogamous marriage and said she wanted sister wives relationships more than a husband. Now that Christine is leaving, her ideal version of plural marriage has been shattered. “I had other choices. This is what I wanted. I just have to watch as they destroy what I’ve wanted. I just can’t let it go.”

Meri Brown says watching Kody and Christine’s divorce ‘familiar’

“It’s just so familiar,” Meri says, with tears in her eyes. “And I’ve seen Kody give up on me and him,” she tells Robyn. Meri’s marriage to Kody has been struggling for over a decade. Kody disagrees with Meri’s statement.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“I didn’t give up on Meri. It just turned out the relationship was essentially unstable. I just didn’t feel like it was tenable. It’s not a functional relationship,” Kody admits. “We can get along, but we can’t be together,” he concludes.

“People are always asking me, like, ‘Why do you stay? You don’t have a relationship with him,’ and I think on it, and I pray on it, and I meditate on it, and I always come to a peace with it,” Meri explains. Robyn says she’s “grateful” for Meri for “sticking it out” with the family. “She belongs with us,” Robyn tells the cameras. She asks her sister wife to “hang on” with her and help her “rebuild” the family. And Meri agrees that is what they need to do.

Christine’s decision to leave Kody has impacted every family member, but she has no doubt she’s making the right choice for herself and her children. With Robyn and Meri in the position of “rebuilding” the family, does that mean that Janelle is no longer part of the big picture too? Fans will have to keep watching season 17 to find out what happens next.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding