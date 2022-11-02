‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Says Christine Is Still Technically Married to Kody Until She’s ‘Physical With Another Man’

In a preview for the upcoming November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown and his estranged wife, Christine Brown, argue over the status of their divorce, and Robyn Brown weighs in.

She believes that since Christine and Kody are spiritually married, they must go through the church. She also believes that unless Christine is intimate with another man, she is still technically married to Kody.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody thinks Christine has to go through the church to get divorced

In a sneak preview of the upcoming Sister Wives episode (Via ET), Kody tells Christine that it’s “news” to him that they’re officially divorced after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

The father of 18 heard of his divorce from his 11-year-old daughter Truely and isn’t willing to accept it. He believes it must be agreed upon by both parties and done through the church.

“We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church and said, ‘Hey, we’re divorced.’ or ‘we want a divorce.’ Would they even allow us a divorce?” Kody tells the cameras.

Robyn believes Christine is still married to Kody until she is ‘physical with another man’

Earlier this season, Robyn said that there was a particular “separation procedure” that the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) members must go through to be granted a divorce.

In the clip, Robyn chimes in on Christine’s decision to label herself divorced and backs up Kody. “Usually, our church would say you’re divorced. You have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get [the] paperwork. You have to get approval. You have to prove that the marriage is broken,” Robyn tells Kody during the meeting.

“Christine saying, ‘I’m divorced,’ is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We’re spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce, then we have to go get their approval,” Robyn tells the cameras.

“You know, technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she’s not divorced,” Robyn says.

Janelle is on Christine’s side

Since Christine was never legally married to Kody, there is no legal marriage contract binding her to him. Since she left the faith, she also doesn’t adhere to the belief system. The Sister Wives star believes that her divorce is between her and God and no one else.

Christine explained that when her mother left her faith and left her plural marriage, she didn’t go through the church either. “Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we need to go through. Neither of us are part of this religion anymore,” Christine says to the cameras. She doesn’t see the “problem” in just deciding when she’s divorced.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Of course, Christine’s sister wife, Janelle, is on her side. “I mean, as far as I know, it’s just that the divorce needs to be recognized. But Christine has left the faith. So she says it’ll be between her and God, and that’s OK. The rules don’t apply to her anymore if she’s not in the faith,” Janelle told the cameras.

Next week, fans can tune into the new episode. Hopefully, Sister Wives fans will finally find out what is the “knife” in Kody’s kidneys.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

