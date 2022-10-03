‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Speaks Out About Christine’s Separation From Kody — ‘It Feels Wrong’

Christine Brown finally tells her sister wives her plans to separate from Kody Brown and move to Utah in Sister Wives Season 17. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, is upset by the news and says it “feels wrong” to her.

Christine tells her sister wives that she’s leaving Kody

Christine finally comes clean to her sister wives, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown, about her decision to leave Kody. After weeks of waiting for the right timing, Christine tells her sister wives about her decision to leave her plural marriage to Kody and move back to Utah with her daughter, Truely Brown.

After 27 years of marriage, Christine is ready to move on. In the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Christine revealed that the most challenging part of divorcing Kody is how long it’s taking her to move on. She’s more than excited to begin her new life in Utah, separate from the rest of the family.

Robyn says that Christine’s decision ‘feels wrong’

After their conversation, Robyn tells the cameras how she’s feeling about her sister wife’s decision. “I’m in shock,” she admits. Despite Kody telling Robyn about his marital problems with Christine before this conversation, she still has difficulties comprehending Christine’s decision.

Since Robyn has been through a divorce before with her ex-husband, David Jessop, she knows how devastating it is to a family. She says it’s still hard for her kids, even a decade later.

After Christine reveals that she’s not only leaving but that she’s not moving onto the Coyote Pass property, Robyn is devastated. “I’m still trying to figure out what this exactly means for the family. The idea that Christine wouldn’t be my sister wife is very… It feels wrong to me,” she says in the interview.

How Janelle and Meri reacted to Christine’s separation news

Of course, this doesn’t come as a surprise to Janelle. Since they’ve had a few discussions privately before this. Still, Janelle is struggling to picture a life without Christine. “Look, I intellectually have known this was coming. But here we are today, and it’s had to know something and then to have it actually happen,” Janelle tells the cameras.

Meri took the news the hardest. She believes that when Christine married Kody, she committed not only to him but to the rest of the family. She’s upset that Christine broke that commitment and is unsure if she can stay sister wives with her anymore.

Robyn is really struggling to accept Christine’s decision. However, regardless of how Robyn feels, Christine will do what’s best for herself and her daughter, Truely.

