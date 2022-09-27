‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Used 13-Year-Old Mykelti as a Live-In Nanny Before She Was Married to Kody

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, opens up about her experience as a live-in nanny for her father’s wife, Robyn Brown. Mykelti was 13-year-old when Robyn asked her to help her with her children. Here’s what Christine’s daughter had to say about her special connection with Robyn and her children because of that time with them.

Robyn Brown, Mykelti Padron, Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn and Mykelti’s special bond

On the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Christine is in Saint George, Utah assisting her daughter, Mykelti, and son-in-law, Tony Padron, in the home birth of her first biological granddaughter, Avalon. For the delivery, Mykelti wanted Robyn there to support her. Their close relationship came as a surprise to some fans.

David, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“I adore Mykleti. She came to live with me before I married Kody. And so we have a really close bond,” Robyn told the cameras. “Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond,” Christine adds.

“When Robyn came into the family, she immediately just embraced Mykelti. And I’ll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti,” Christine told the cameras.

Mykelti was a live-in nanny for Robyn when she was a teenager

In the episode, Mykelti shared some interesting new information. In 2010, Mykelti moved in with Robyn to help her as a nanny before she was married into the family.

“I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting. Because she needed some help with the kids for school, around the house,” Mykelti explains. “So I lived with her for a few months. And that’s why I’m still so close to Robyn and her kids. It’s because of just the special time that just us had together,” Mykelti concludes.

Kody began courting Robyn in 2010, which means that Mykelti was around 13 years old when she was asked to live with Robyn as a live-in nanny. Mykelti was helping babysit Dayton Brown, who was 10 years old, Aurora Brown, who was 8 years old, and Breanna, who was around 5 years old at the time.

Mykelti has Robyn present at her home birth

Because of their unique bond, Mykelti wanted Robyn present at her birth. However, Robyn decided that it was too big of a risk to travel right now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Mykelti has invited me to the baby’s birth. I am kind of trying to figure out if there’s a way that I can go. We’re still dealing with this COVID crap. And so I’m trying to work it out right now,” Robyn told the cameras.

Ultimately, Robyn decided to stay back in Flagstaff, Arizona, and join and support Mykelti through video call. “Robyn couldn’t be at the birth in person, just because of COVID. And it was still so important for Mykelti to have Robyn there. And so I arranged to have Robyn just come in on a conference call the whole time,” Christine explains.

For the many hours that Mykelti was in active labor, Robyn was there supporting her through the Zoom call. “As far as having only my mom, Christine, and my mom, Robyn, I am just a lot closer to those two. And I’m a lot more bonded to those two than I am to Janelle or Meri,” Mykelti explained.

During the difficult part of the birth, Robyn had a hard time watching Mykelti in pain. “Mykelti is my baby. And I know that she’s Christine’s baby first. But she is my baby. And it’s hard to see your baby in pain.”

After a long and difficult labor, Mykelti and Tony welcomed their baby girl, Avalon Asa Padron. Now the couple is expecting twins, who are due in December 2022.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

