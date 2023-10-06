Kody Brown's jewelry collection is growing, despite his former wife, Janelle Brown, openly expressing her concerns about how little she is leaving her marriage with.

Kody Brown’s plural family is in shambles. Down to a single wife and estranged from most of his children, the father of 18 still doesn’t want to take responsibility for what has happened. Season 18 of Sister Wives isn’t making him look any better, either. While Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, laments the financial situation she finds herself in as she prepares to leave Kody Brown behind, he’s out buying expensive jewelry.

Kody Brown has new jewelry that signals the end of his plural marriage

Kody Brown looks like he’s accepted monogamy as his new life. The father of 18 met up with Meri Brown in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, and he iced her out. Not only was he cold when Meri revealed she was moving away, but he did it all while wearing a brand-new ring.

Meri pointed out that her former husband wasn’t wearing his traditional wedding band and, instead, had replaced it with a new signet ring featuring a stallion. Kody tried to brush off talk of the ring, but it seemed pretty clear that he and Robyn were in on the purchase together. He smirked at the last wife standing while trying to avoid questions about the new jewelry.

Kody and Robyn are making lavish purchases while Janelle Brown walks away with nothing

Kody’s new ring is clearly disrespectful to the wives he has abandoned. After all, Kody insisted that he was interested in reconnecting with Janelle Brown. There is another reason Kody Brown’s new jewelry is seriously infuriating. Kody and Robyn appear to be making lavish purchases while one of his former wives struggles financially.

In a private confessional, Janelle Brown lamented her financial situation. She said she was walking away from her marriage with nothing. She was angry at the situation and herself because of it. Her financial concerns clearly aren’t shared by her former plural family.

Where did the ring come from?

It’s impossible to know if Kody Brown purchased the piece of jewelry for himself or if he and Robyn Brown picked it out together to signify their singular love. What we do know is who designed the unique piece of metal.

the David Yurman store | RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The ring is part of David Yurman’s Petrvs Collection. According to the jewelry company’s official website, the collection is modeled after ancient coins. The horse signet ring is one of several different designs. The one Kody is sporting on his ring finger appears to retail for over $1,000.

This isn’t the first David Yurman jewelry piece that Kody has been seen sporting in recent years. In April, Kody was seen wearing a sapphire and lapis amulet by the designer. That jewelry piece also retailed for over $1,000.