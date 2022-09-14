‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights

In a bonus clip for Sister Wives Season 17, Robyn Brown admits kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, during fights. She says she is also guilty of doing the same thing as Kody’s other wives have done.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn talks about the history of her sister wives kicking out Kody

In the bonus clip, Robyn weighs in on Kody and Christine’s failing marriage (via @withoutacrystalball). Check out the video below:

Robyn says it’s unfair for Kody to be kicked out by his wives. And she said it’s also unfair to the wife when Kody decides he’d rather sleep at another wife’s house. “The idea of Kody leaving if there’s a problem is kind of something that wives use, and he uses sometimes. I think he uses it less than the wives do,” Robyn tells the camera.

According to Robyn, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, did it the most. “It happened a lot with Meri,” she says. She says that when he was kicked out of Meri’s house and come to her house, she would tell him to go back. “I would say go back, like go back and stay in another bedroom. Don’t come over here, like this doesn’t work,” Robyn says.

Robyn admits to kicking Kody out of her house in a ‘Sister Wives’ bonus clip

In the clip, Robyn admits to also telling Kody to leave her home. “I’ve done it with him where I’m like, ‘Well, if you’re gonna have a problem with me, and we’re having this issue, and you’re going to act like that, there’s another house over there you can stay at.'”

Robyn says that sometimes sister wives use kicking out Kody as a tool. “I have this kind of luxury of going, ‘Go stay somewhere else,'” she says.

“And I try really hard not to do that to him, but I have said it to him a few times. It’s like, well, if you have a problem and there’s an issue here, I’m putting down a boundary,” Robyn concludes.

Kody believes that wives kicking him out is a ‘game’

In the September 11 episode of Sister Wives, Kody was adamantly against the idea of sleeping at Christine’s home after being moved out. “I don’t want to be sexist here. But why does the guy have to sleep on the couch? It’s his room, too,” Kody tells the camera.

“What’s the point of staying the night here? I’ve got no place to shower. It’s the walk of shame. I’m not going to do it,” says the Sister Wives star.

After Robyn suggests he sleeps on Christine’s couch, he immediately shuts down the idea. “I hate the idea because, first of all, it gives Christine power over where I sleep. I’ve done this.

“Janelle has tried kicking me out. Robyn’s tried kicking me out. Meri did it all of the time. That’s a game. To me, that’s a game. I don’t want to play that game. I’m not going to play that game,” says Kody.

With Robyn’s admission, it appears that all of Kody’s marriages are on the rocks. Will he be able to get them back on track?

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

