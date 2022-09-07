‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Christine Calls Kody Out for Being a Coward — ‘Man the F*** Up’

In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17, Christines Brown calls out her husband, Kody Brown, for not admitting to his faults in their marriage. She tells him to “man the f*** up” and to admit he doesn’t want to be married to her anymore.

Kody blames Christine for the lack of intimacy in their marriage in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

In the preview (via ET), Christine admits to the cameras that she hasn’t always been the best sister wife. “I’m not that close to Meri and I’m not that close to Robyn. I’m super close to Janelle,” Christine tells the cameras. Christine says that having healthy relationships with her sister wives becomes difficult when their marriages are going well, and hers isn’t.

The clip continues Kody’s discussion with Christine about their failing marriage. “You don’t get to blame me alone for how this relationship has gone for us.”

Christine says Kody never spends full days with her

Kody gets frustrated that Christine pointed out that he wasn’t spending time at her home even before the coronavirus (COVID-19) caused them to self-quarantine separately. “How many days have you spent with us, like full days, before COVID?” Christine asks Kody.

Christine explains to the cameras how much time Kody has been spending with her and her children since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona. “So let’s just say we lived here for 800 days. He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice. One time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800.”

However, Kody remembers it differently. “I remember full days here,” Kody tells Christine. He says that when he had to work, he would leave.

“I don’t have time to play like she has time to play. I got a lot of work to do and a lot of responsibilities.” Kody tells the cameras. “I don’t get this, ‘You don’t show up here and stuff like that.’ What are you doing all day? It’s certainly not cooking and cleaning,” he concludes.

Christine calls out Kody for being a ‘coward’

The mother of six is tired of Kody trying to keep her platonic marriage alive when he clearly isn’t interested in it. “Why are you holding onto me? This isn’t working, Kody. You said this isn’t working too. You said you were not interested in me; you weren’t interested in a sexual marriage with me.”

Kody flips the blame back onto Christine. “You’re blaming me for me being turned off by your behavior,” he tells her.

Christine is mainly upset with Kody for not being honest with her. “We’ve been married for 25 years. I’ve known you for almost 30 years. Don’t insult me. Tell me straight up if you don’t want to be married to me anymore. You don’t want to have an intimate marriage with me anymore. Flippin’ tell me,” Christine tells the cameras. “It is cowardly. Man the f*** up!” Christine concludes.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

