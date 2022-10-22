‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Christine Loses All ‘Respect’ for Kody After He Officiates His Friend’s Wedding

In a preview for the October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown reacts to Kody Brown breaking his own coronavirus (COVID-19) rules to officiate his friend’s wedding in another state. As fans know, Kody refused to travel out of state to support his daughter Ysabel Brown’s major back surgery out of fear of contracting the virus. Christine says she’s completely lost all respect for her ex-husband.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody refuses to go to Ysabel’s surgery in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 16

After years of Ysabel being in pain, Christine finally raised $50,000 for Ysabel’s specialized surgery by selling LuLuRoe online to her fans. Ysabel’s surgery required them to travel to a doctor in New Jersey, where she would have to spend weeks in recovery before she could drive home to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody was against Ysabel having the surgery done during the pandemic and asked Christine to wait until it was safer. But since the 17-year-old was in so much pain, and they finally got an opening with the top surgeon, Christine decided to go anyways. Kody didn’t want to spend six weeks away from his and Robyn’s children, Soloman and Ariella, who said they missed him after a few days of being away. And he believed contracting coronavirus was too high risk. Ysabel was devastated that her dad didn’t prioritize her needs and was hurt.

Christine said this was a turning point in her marriage to Kody. She realized that she could support her children alone and that she didn’t need him. It was also when Ysabel’s relationship with her father began to deteriorate. Sister Wives fans called Kody “narcissistic” for not being there with his daughter and believed he was using coronavirus as an excuse to stay with Robyn.

Kody officiates his friend’s wedding

In a sneak peek for the October 23 episode of Sister Wives (via People), Kody takes time away from the family to travel out of state to officiate his friend Brian’s wedding. In the clip, Kody announces his friend and his friend’s wife as bride and groom.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“It was fun introducing them. They’re very traditional. She wanted Brian’s name. That was one of the things that helped me affirm, get this crazy demon out of my head. I got followed here by a demon, you know? And she is very much this perfectly supportive wife, and I think she was very excited about me introducing them as Mr. and Mrs. Brian Coldwell,” Kody says in the clip before cutting it up on the dancefloor.

Christine loses all respect for him as a father

Kody’s decision to travel during the pandemic for his friend’s wedding and not for Ysabel’s surgery upset Christine and her children. “Janelle’s kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding, and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel,” the mother of six told the cameras. “So Gwendlyn’s mad. Ysabel’s heartbroken.”

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine says that Ysabel questioned how her dad could “justify” officiating a friend’s wedding but opting out of being there for her surgery.

“Ysabel’s surgery was at a time and a situation where it would have required that I’m six or eight weeks away from home,” Kody defends himself. “No man can be away from work and from home and from family for that long. I was gone for four days for Brian’s wedding. That’s it,” he concludes.

Christine is furious at hearing Kody’s excuse. “Now I’m mad,” she says. “What the hell. You think you get to go officiate your friend’s wedding and not take care of your own family?” she says. “I don’t have to deal with him anymore because I’m not married to him. So glad I’m not because I cannot respect this person anymore. Who he is and the choices he’s making, I cannot respect this man.”

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times Kody Brown Neglected His Daughter Ysabel’s Needs for Robyn