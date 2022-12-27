‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Everything We Know About the 3-Part ‘One-on-One’ Reunion

Sister Wives Season 17 is ending, but the family drama is heating up in a 3-part ‘One-on-One’ tell-all reunion show. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episodes: how to watch when to watch, and when it was filmed.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Everything revealed on part 1 of the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion

In part one of the Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One,’ Janelle Brown revealed that she and her husband, Kody Brown, are separated. The mother of six decided to leave Kody after observing how he had been treating their children. She revealed that they had been separated for a few months. While they were never legally married, they’ve been spiritually married since 1993.

Another shocking revelation came from Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown. The tell-all host, Sukanya Krishnan, discovered that Kody was considering a reconciliation. On their last anniversary, Meri called Kody, and he told her that she shouldn’t call him because they were not acting as a married couple. Meri asked Kody if they should go public about his decision to divorce her, but he didn’t want the negative press.

Meri and Kody married in 1990 and legally divorced in 2004 but remained spiritually divorced, but now it’s over. Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, divorced him in 2021, which means that Kody is now only spiritually or legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Part one of the Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion aired on December 18. Unfortunately, Sister Wives fans were left without a new episode on December 25 due to Christmas. This means that part two will air on Sunday, January 1, 2023, and part three will air on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Sister Wives fans can watch the new episodes on TLC at 10 p.m. EST. Or fans can get a head start and get early access to the latest episodes hours earlier on discovery+.

When was the ‘Sister Wives’ reunion filmed?

On October 12, 2022, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star and Deavan Clegg’s mother, Elicia Clegg, posted a selfie of her and Sister Wives star Kody on her Instagram. The fellow TLC star and Utah native snapped a photo with Kody at a hotel. “This would make an intresting crossover [sic],” she captioned the post.

In the comment section, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed, “He was nice enough..just snapped the photo because TLC was filming at the hotel I was staying in.” Kody wears the same gray suit and fuchsia button-up as he’s wearing in the ‘One-on-One’ reunion. Based on the pic, Sister Wives had filmed the tell-all at a hotel on October 12, 2022, nearly a year after the season 17 finale filming wrapped in mid-November 2021.

Janelle revealed in the reunion preview that she and Kody were separated for “several months” at this point, which means they’ve been separated since the summer of 2022. Janelle’s decision to separate from Kody will be featured on Sister Wives Season 18. Fans are excited to hear all the details about the Brown family’s complicated relationships and discover what happened between Kody and his wives.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.