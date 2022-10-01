‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Janelle Forced To Live in a Trailer on Coyote Pass — ‘I Don’t Have a House’

In a preview of the upcoming October 2 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown tells her husband, Kody Brown, her plans to live in a trailer on Coyote Pass. In just a few months, Janelle will no longer have a home and is being forced to buy a trailer. She is frustrated with Kody for not making it more of a priority. “I don’t have a house,” Janelle tells the cameras.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle plans to move into a trailer on Coyote Pass

In the new Sister Wives clip, Janelle reveals that her landlord is selling the home she’s renting for her and her daughter Savannah. After her realtor said it was a great deal, she’s considering buying the home from the landlord. While it means that she can stay, it means that she has to pay for a mortgage while the Coyote Pass property remains empty.

“If I were to get this mortgage on this property in town, it’s the same money that would really give me a healthy start here building,” Janelle tells the cameras.

Her plan is instead of paying off a mortgage on Janelle’s old house. She’s going to buy a trailer to live in on the property. “I mean, I’ll have to live in a trailer for a few months,” she says. “I want to build something small, that we could be in in about six months,” Janelle tells Kody.

Kody is concerned about Christine’s share of the family’s land

Of course, Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody affects the family in every way, including building on Coyote Pass. For years, the Brown family has fought over the property. The wives barely just made a decision regarding which plot they’d get in Sister Wives Season 16.

Coyote Pass map from ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

With Christine leaving, this changes everything. There is no need for a fifth lot anymore. Also there’s the question about what Christine will do with her share. She owns approximately 17.8% of the property, or 2.58 acres, which is worth around $150,000. What she does with it is up to her. She could keep it or sell it.

‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle is frustrated with the situation

Kody explains that in order to start building on the land, he will need do many things. “We have to go through a process of paying off the property, surveying, changing lines. And then at that point, Janelle will have a lot that she can be able to start building on.” But now that Christine is leaving, everything has changed. “I’m not sure how we’re gonna do it,” Kody admits.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

With the threat of homelessness looming, Janelle is feeling the pressure. “I don’t know. But here’s the thing. I basically don’t have anywhere to live in 2 months,” she tells Kody.

“I don’t get it. Kody is so always twisted up about this thing. Like I don’t have a house! I don’t have a house!” a frustrated Janelle tells the camera. She’s decided to go ahead with her plan to buy a trailer and live on the land, with the hopes of using the saved money to start building her new home.

Perhaps Janelle wanting to get a jump on building on Coyote Pass is exactly what the Browns needed to start moving forward. Will the houses finally get built? Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives Season 17 to find out what happens next.

